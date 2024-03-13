MS elections: Democrat Dianne Black wins District 1 primary, will face Trent Kelly

Dianne Black defeated Bronco Williams in Tuesday's Democratic primary for Mississippi's Congressional District 1. She will face incumbent Republican Congressman Trent Kelly in the general election on Nov. 5.

The Associated Press called the race shortly before 8 p.m., with about 25% of the vote in. At that time, Black had received 86.8% of the vote across District 1 to Williams 13.2%. In DeSoto County, the numbers were similar: Black with 87.1%; Williams with 12.9%.

The general election will be a rematch between Black and Kelly, who did not face a challenger in Tuesday's Republican primary. In 2022, Black lost to Kelly, who netted 73% of the vote to her 27%.

Black told The Commercial Appeal in February that her previous loss doesn't discourage her.

Dianne Black

"It might be a difficult race to win, but it’s not a race that can’t be won," she said. "As long as you’re on the ballot, you have a chance to win."

Black, 68, said the issues she wants to tackle if elected involve upholding women's rights in Mississippi and the country at large, saying she’ll fight harder for those rights than her Republican opponent. Other problems she wants to address include affordable healthcare, climate change and gun laws. A full list of her policies can be found on her website.

Black said she became interested in politics after a brief stint with former President Barack Obama’s campaign. She continues to run her own Olive Branch business, The Hair Fashions, which she founded more than 40 years ago.

A truck passes a sign promoting voting at the polling location at Cornerstone Church in Southaven, Miss., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Kelly will be a difficult candidate to beat. The incumbent has served six terms as Mississippi's District 1 representative since a special election in June 2015, and has never received less than 66.9% of the vote.

Kelly currently sits on house committees on Agriculture, Intelligence and Armed Services. A Republican, he typically votes along party lines.

Jacob Wilt is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at jacob.wilt@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Mississippi primary results in Congressional District 1