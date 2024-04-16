Five MSCS school board seats are up for grabs in August. Here's who's running
The makeup of the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Education could soon change, as five of the nine board seats are up for grabs in the Shelby County General Election on Aug. 1. Four current board members are running for re-election and facing multiple challengers, and a fifth has decided not to pursue another term.
Currently, the nine members of the board are Michelle McKissack, Althea Greene, Stephanie Love, Kevin Woods, Mauricio Calvo, Keith Williams, Frank Johnson, Amber Huett-Garcia, and Joyce Dorse Coleman. Greene, Love, Calvo and Johnson are all running to retain their seats. Woods is not seeking reelection.
Candidates are vying for the chance to represent districts two, three, four, five, and seven, and the winners will be sworn in this September and receive a four-year term on the board. Here’s a breakdown of who will be on the ballot in August.
District 2
Ernest Gillespie III
Althea Greene (Current board chair and incumbent)
Natalie McKinney
District 3
Lois Bryant
Jesse Jeff
Stephanie Love (Incumbent)
Ozell Pace Jr.
Angela Rogers
District 4
James Q. Bacchus
Cherry Fhilipae
Alvin Crook
Eric Harris
Ronald Pope
Tamarques Porter
Anecia Washington
District 5
Mauricio Calvo (Incumbent)
Audrey Elion
Porsha Goodman
Sable Otey
District 7
Chavez G. Donelson
Danielle Huggins
Frank William Johnson (Incumbent)
Towanna C. Murphy
Jason Sharif
Broderick Wamble
The terms of the other four board members aren’t set to expire until 2026. McKissack represents District 1, Williams represents District 6, Huett-Garcia represents District 8, and Coleman represents District 9.
