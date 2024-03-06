Trump-Biden rematch in November? Duo win presidential primary races in Shelby County

Former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden carried the primary in Shelby County this Super Tuesday. Four years ago, the political matchup between the two echoed the same results, with Trump carrying the Republican primary and Biden the Democratic.

The Associated Press called both primary races in Tennessee shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m. Trump defeated Haley, despite Koch-funded Americans For Prosperity Action and partner groups pouring more than $2.4 million into Tennessee in recent months, and hiring hundreds of part-time door-to-door canvassers, backing Haley and attacking Trump and Biden.

Multiple polls showed 40- to 60-point spreads between Trump and Haley supporters in the months leading up to Tuesday. Sixty-three percent of Republican respondents to a Beacon Center poll in January said they would vote for Trump even if he is convicted of a crime.

Tennessee was among the 16 states and a U.S. territory voting on Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the primary election season. The remaining party primaries will conclude before the party conventions, where electors will vote to formally select each party’s presidential nominee.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

