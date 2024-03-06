Tami Sawyer secures Democratic nomination for Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk

Tami Sawyer in Downtown Memphis on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Sawyer on Tuesday secured the Democratic nomination for Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk.

Tami Sawyer will be the Democratic nominee for Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk. Sawyer carried early voting and the margin widened as more votes came in Tuesday.

Sawyer led the final unofficial count by about 2,000 votes, creating a 7% difference between her and incumbent Joe Brown. Sawyer also out-fundraised her opponents during the campaign. The most recent campaign finance reports show over $18,000 in contributions.

Votes will be made official at the next Shelby County Election Commission meeting.

Sawyer, a former Shelby County Commissioner and Memphis Mayoral candidate, ran on a platform of modernizing the General Sessions Court system and reducing the case backlog. Incumbent Joe Brown, who came in second in the Democratic primary, has denied the backlog in an email sent to The CA in early February.

"My opponents are giving out misinformation. I wanted to let you know that General Sessions Civil or Criminal do not have a backlog of cases," Brown said in an email.

Sawyer will now face Republican nominee Lisa Arnold in August for the general election.

Republican nominee secures over 19k votes

Lisa Arnold is the sole Republican candidate who met filing requirements and garnered over 19,000 votes for the uncontested primary.

A former Shelby County criminal court clerk's office employee, Arnold will be the Republican nominee for general sessions court clerk and will appear on the Aug. 1 ballot.

Arnold said she has worked within the court system for her entire career and wants to make customer service a priority in the courts. Arnold said she knows the computer system "like the back of her hand" and brings her career history as a strong point with her candidacy.

Brooke Muckerman covers Shelby County Government for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at 901-484-6225, brooke.muckerman@commercialappeal.com and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter @BrookeMuckerman.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Tami Sawyer secures Democratic nomination for Shelby County Court Clerk