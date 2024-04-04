How schools are planning for Monday's eclipse: Taking precautions, viewing parties

Across Michigan schools on April 8, it's likely many students will be donning the same funky eyewear around 2 p.m., as they gather outside with their teachers to try to get a glimpse of the 2024 solar eclipse.

Many major districts across the state reported plans to hand out free glasses to all students, out of both an abundance of caution — so students don't look directly at the sun and risk potential damage to their eyes — and out of educational curiosity. Districts reported plans to host viewing parties and to dedicate some learning time to the science behind the conundrum.

But district leaders are also stressing safety amid the fun and excitement of the eclipse, warning students not to depend on regular sunglasses to view the eclipse and even to walk out of school wearing eclipse glasses. Another conundrum schools face is timing and potential safety concerns: The eclipse is expected to begin around 2 p.m. in southeast Michigan and go until about 4:30. Many schools ring their final bell during that block of time.

Great Start Readiness Program preschool students Nokomus Daniels, left, Emma Adkins, middle, and Elsie Fadell participate in a solar eclipse class activity at Mason Central Elementary School in Erie on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

While most districts won't be in the direct path of totality, district officials from across the state wrote to the Detroit Free Press that they are still planning for the day and crossing their fingers for clear weather.

"To actually be able to step outside and witness something like this during the day together, that’s really rare," said Tony Stamm, Ann Arbor Public Schools math and science curriculum coordinator, in a news release. "I don’t think there’s anything comparable that really accounts for the magnitude of the event, as well as the accessibility."

Free glasses, dedicated viewing parties

Ann Arbor Public Schools, like several other districts, received 20,000 eclipse glasses through a donation from the Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union. The district created lesson plans for elementary school teachers, while middle and high schools will include safety lessons for students.

Detroit Public Schools Community District, the largest district in the state, will receive glasses thanks to NASA's education network, according to a district news release. Students will be able to "engage in meaningful observations and discussions about the science behind this fascinating event," according to the release.

Glasses might not be the only viewing medium. Some students may opt to go old school, with pinhole cameras, which can be fashioned usually with just a few items, including paper and tin foil.

Some district officials, including officials in Troy, Royal Oak and Livonia, wrote to the Free Press that eclipse plans will depend on the school.

Stacy Jenkins, Livonia Public Schools spokeswoman, wrote that the district is leaving plans to individual schools. One district school, Cooper Upper Elementary School, is hosting a 20-minute viewing party with glasses, with assigned viewing areas for classes.

Safety precautions and opt-out options

But safety, too, is a major theme for district communications to students and parents about the eclipse.

In an email to families on April 2, Berkley School District Superintendent Scott Francis wrote that no recess will take place in the afternoon on April 8 and gym classes will stay inside. Classes can go outside to view the eclipse, but students must wear eclipse glasses and must wear their eclipse glasses as they exit school at the end of the day. Detroit public school officials wrote that it's "crucial" for students to prioritize safety when they view the event.

Several districts, such as Clarkston Community Schools, stressed in letters to families that they should emphasize the importance of not looking at the sun to their children, and "explain to them that regular sunglasses do not offer sufficient protection."

For parents concerned about safety, numerous districts responded that families will have the option to opt their child out of eclipse viewing events or will have to sign a permission slip before their child is permitted to view the eclipse. A Ferndale High School opt-out form states that students will be provided with an "alternative educational experience" in place of an eclipse viewing.

But, ultimately, it's up to students themselves to stay safe.

"Although we will provide safety guidelines to students, such as instructing students to not remove solar viewing glasses and not to look directly at the sun, there is no way for the school to guarantee that your student will follow those guidelines," Ferndale High School Principal Michael Griffin wrote.

Contact Lily Altavena: laltavena@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How Michigan schools are planning for eclipse: Precautions and parties