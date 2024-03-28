What time is the solar eclipse in Michigan? Search your ZIP code for a viewing guide

Most of Michigan won't fall in the path of totality, but some communities in the southeast corner of the state are along the edge of the path. Here are viewing times for the partial eclipse in locations across Michigan.

We have talked it about it for weeks, but the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse is inching closer. And it should be glorious.

On the afternoon of April 8, most of us will be able to see the eclipse in some form, but the distance between your location and the path of totality will determine how much of the sun will be covered by the moon.

Many places in the U.S. will see a total eclipse, in which the sun is completely obscured and, for a few minutes, the sky shrouded in darkness. Other locations will see a partial eclipse (weather permitting).

Search for your ZIP code below to reveal the time, duration, peak and percentage of the eclipse.

When is the 2024 solar eclipse? What time is the eclipse near me?

Use our handy ZIP code locator below to find out when the 2024 solar eclipse is in your area, from start to finish, and what you can expect it to look like.

The April 8, 2024 solar eclipse will start in northern Mexico before making its way into the United States, starting when the shadow of the moon passes into Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT.

The eclipse will carve a path straight through Texas before heading northeast through the rest of the country, including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. That also includes a small section of southeastern Monroe County in Michigan.

When is the 2024 eclipse in Michigan?

Most of Michigan doesn't fall in the path of totality, but assuming skies are clear, you can still see the moon crossing the sun with approved eclipse glasses or a safe eclipse viewer.

There's one small sliver of Monroe County, near Toledo, that's expected to be in the path of totality. This means the area will likely dim and temperatures drop a few degrees as the moon's shadow covers the sun.

Here's when you can expect to view the eclipse from your city or area. (Can't see the chart below? Tap here.)

