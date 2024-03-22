What time is the 2024 solar eclipse in Michigan? See when it starts, ends in your city.

Most of Michigan won't fall in the path of totality, but some communities in the southeast corner of the state are along the edge of the path. Here are viewing times for the partial eclipse in locations across Michigan.

We're almost two weeks away from Michigan residents having a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. A solar eclipse will take place April 8, 2024, and it's expected to cast a sizeable chunk of North America in darkness.

There's one small sliver of Monroe County, near Toledo, that's expected to be in the path of totality. Residents of Luna Pier, right on Lake Erie, are excited. The head of astronomy at the Cranbrook Institute of Science, Michael Narlock, said the rest of the state will get about 98% sun coverage. Detroit will get about 99% coverage.

You've probably seen some of the huge buildup to the total solar eclipse, but maybe you missed what day it is or when it starts in your city. Here's when the solar eclipse will happen in Detroit and other Michigan cities, such as Grand Rapids, Lansing, Flint, Midland, Traverse City and Marquette.

What time is the solar eclipse in Detroit?

Here's the 2024 solar eclipse schedule for Detroit on April 8, 2024:

Start time for partial eclipse: 1:58 p.m.

Maximum coverage (99%): 3:14 p.m.

End time for partial eclipse: 4:27 p.m.

What time is the solar eclipse in Michigan?

Most of Michigan doesn't fall in the path of totality, but assuming skies are clear, you can still see the moon crossing the sun with approved eclipse glasses or a safe eclipse viewer.

The very southeast corner of the state, in Monroe County, is along the edge of the path of totality. This means the area will likely dim and temperatures drop a few degrees as the moon's shadow covers the sun.

Here's when you can expect to view the eclipse from your city or area. (Can't see the chart below? Tap here.)

Click the cities on the map to see the percentage of totality and the start time in each community.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: When is 2024 solar eclipse, what time does it start in Michigan?