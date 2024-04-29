Apple iPad event 2024: Watch Apple unveil new iPads right here

We're still well over a month out from WWDC, but Apple went ahead and snuck in another event. On Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, the company is set to unveil the latest additions to the iPad line. According to the rumor mill, that list includes: a new iPad Pro, iPad Air, Apple Pencil and a keyboard case.

More surprisingly, the event may also see the launch of the new M4 chip, a little over six months after the company unveiled three new M3 chips in one fell swoop. Why the quick silicon refresh? Well, for starters, word on the street is that Apple launched the M3 later than expected (likely owing to supply chain issues), forcing the company to launch all three chips at the same event.

Image Credits: Apple

Couple that with the fact that Microsoft is rumored to be launching its own third-party silicon at Build at the end of May, and you start to understand why the company opted not to wait. An announcement may be even more pressing, given that the Microsoft/ARM chips are said to offer “industry-leading performance" -- an apparent shot across Apple's bow. Could a new chip also mean new Macs? That would be a short refresh cycle for the current crop, but it's certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

What does seem certain, however, is a new iPad Pro with an OLED display, a 12.9-inch iPad Air and new gestures for the Apple Pencil. Also, expect plenty of AI chatter. It's 2024, after all. You can watch along live at the link below, and stay tuned to TechCrunch for news as it breaks.

