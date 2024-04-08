Millions of people across North America turned their gaze toward the sky on Monday to catch a glimpse of the total solar eclipse. For those who ​w​ere unable to view the celestial event in person​, here are the highlights as the totality moved across the U.S.

People in Mazatlán, Mexico were the first to see the total solar eclipse at 2:07 p.m. ET. It then continued into Texas and along a “path of totality” spanning more than 100 miles across the width of the continent.

In the U.S., the sun was fully obscured by the moon for a few minutes in 15 states from Texas to Maine, but the eclipse was at least partially visible in 49 states. Alaska was the only state where the eclipse wasn't visible.

Over the past century, only 13 total solar eclipses have been visible in the United States. And the next one, in Alaska, won’t occur until 2033.