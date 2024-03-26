Rocky Branch fire at Shenandoah National Park: March 26 update

LURAY — In a Tuesday press release from the National Park Service, the 987-acre fire at Rocky Branch in Shenandoah National Park is now at 76% containment.

Due to the great work firefighters have done, the closed section of Skyline Drive will open Wednesday, March 27, at 8 a.m., the release said.

Rocky Branch fire data

Acres: 987

Cause: Unknown

Containment: 76%

Total personnel: 72

Fire start date: Wednesday, March 20

Fuels: Hardwood litter, timber

Operations

With increased containment of the fire, some personnel and equipment are being released from the incident, the release said. Firefighters continue to focus their efforts on mop-up operations along the fire perimeter.

Monday, March 25

Firefighters continued mop-up along Skyline Drive and Kemp Hollow structures. Fire inside wilderness areas was monitored. Crews completed removal of hazardous trees along Skyline Drive and continued to clear fallen trees on the Appalachian Trail. Firefighters continued to map the fire perimeter on the west side of the fire. An infrared flight showed very little heat with some isolated hotspots and did not detect active fires, the release said.

Tuesday, March 26

Firefighters will resume clearing fallen trees on the Appalachian Trail. They will patrol Skyline Drive and maintain a presence along the fire perimeter. In Kemp Hollow, firefighters will continue to secure the fire edge. On the west side of the fire, they will continue to map the fire perimeter. Isolated hotspots in the remote northern section of the fire are being monitored.

There are 72 personnel on the fire including firefighters, engines and overhead.

Weather and fire behavior

Monday was sunny and warm with 20 to 35% humidity. Tuesday will be a high of 62 degrees with a minimum of 35% humidity. Light winds from the southeast present little concerns for fire behavior with occasional smoldering logs and stumps. The warmer and drier weather helps firefighters detect residual hotspots. There is a slight chance of rain tonight into Wednesday.

Temporary flight restrictions

No current flight restrictions. Unmanned aircraft (drone) use is prohibited in Shenandoah National Park. Drones risk firefighter safety and prevent firefighters from flying aircraft to control the fire.

Trail closures

Appalachian Trail from Elkwallow to Beahms Gap

Rocky Branch

Neighbor Mountain

Jeremys Run

Hull School Trail from Skyline Drive to Thornton River Upper Trail

Thornton River Upper Trail from intersection of Hull School Trail to Skyline Drive

Road closure

Skyline Drive is closed from Thornton Gap (milepost 31.5) to Mathews Arm Campground (milepost 22.1).

Structure closure

Byrds Nest 4

Safety

Please be aware firefighters may be working along Skyline Drive, Highway 211 East and Thornton Gap Entrance. Rain and wind have weakened tree branches, resulting in hanging tree limbs that are hazardous to firefighters and the public.

Fire restrictions

A complete fire ban is in place for Shenandoah National Park. No open-air fires permitted.

