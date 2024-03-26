I'm obsessed with cleaning, and this cordless electric mop — on sale for just $50 — makes my floors sparkle

I’ve always appreciated a clean home, but recently I've become addicted to watching TikTok videos of people sharing their best cleaning hacks. From making baking pans shine to removing lint from every inch of my dryer, I’m trying it all to make my home dust and dirt-free. That’s why recently, when I saw a TikTok post of someone’s floor who has only used a Swiffer for the last two years, I gasped at how dirty it was. I’ve been loyal to my Swiffer, and while it’s great for cleaning up quick spills, it turns out it may not be the best option for deep cleans. It was time to call in the big guns, so I got the Hover Scrubber Omni Cordless Dual-Head Mop.

After the first use, I was seriously impressed — and disgusted at how dirty my floors originally were! If you’re in a small state of panic looking at your floors now too, you’re in luck: The cleaning tool that I can't live without is 35% off at QVC. It's stylish, too, and comes in six pretty colors (I chose a bright teal blue). Who says cleaning can't be fun?

Why is this a good deal?

Right now, the powerful Hover Scrubber Omni Cordless Dual-Head Mop is down to $50 (was $78). This is the lowest price we've seen for this cleaning tool! You get more than just the mop — it also comes with two microfiber pads, two chenille cleaning pads, a scouring power wedge, a baseboard cleaning attachment, and two microfiber power wedges for hitting every nook and cranny. All of the cleaning pads are washable and reusable, so you won’t have to spend your money on disposable ones.

If you're a first-time shopper at QVC you can grab an extra $20 off your order of $40 or more when you use the code WELCOME20 at checkout. It's also easier than ever to shop for the Hover mop thanks to QVC's Easy Pay system — purchase in five installments of $12.50 instead of paying all at once.

Why do I need this?

If you want to get your floors clean with little effort, this lightweight but mighty mop is for you. I was surprised at how easy it was to glide the Hover Scrubber over my floor. With my Swiffer, I’ve generally had to press down pretty hard to lift any stuck-on spills and stains. But this electric mop has two rotating pads on the bottom that act like little scrubbers to break up dirt and wipe it away fast.

Another plus in my book is that the mop is cordless! It has a built-in rechargeable battery that lasted the entire time I cleaned my kitchen, two bathrooms, bedroom, living room and office, and it still had some charge left in it. Want to see the mop in action? Check out this video.

You can also use your cleaning product of choice, and there's no leftover dirty water. Simply spray the mop pads with cleaner or even plain water, and then get to mopping. For my bathroom floors, I sprayed a little anti-bacterial cleaner on the mop and it worked. To clean the wood floors throughout the rest of my apartment, though, I used the mop with Method’s Squirt & Mop Wood Floor Cleaner to really make them sparkle.

As I mentioned earlier, the mop set also comes with several pads for cleaning. The microfiber ones are considered all-purpose — you can use them all around your house. The chenille pads are more absorbent, so they’re great for wet messes. However, they’re also really soft and perfect for picking up any dust your vacuum may be leaving behind, especially in tricky corners. Finally, there’s a magnetic baseboard attachment you can use to clean your baseboards at the same time you clean your floors without bending over.

Choose from six colors, including neutrals like white and gray or bolder shades like red and teal blue. (QVC)

What reviewers say

Of course, I'm not the only one who was impressed by this cordless, compact mop that's ideal for spring cleaning. Hundreds of QVC shoppers gave it five out of five stars.

"I have a large amount of hardwood floor that I just couldn't get to shine — this little guy did the job beautifully," wrote one happy customer. "It may not be a steam cleaner but I am really happy with this purchase."

This satisfied reviewer agreed: "I just cleaned the wood floors on the entire first floor of my 5,000-square-foot home and the scrubber held the charge for the entire time. I also cleaned two sets of wood stairs and the tile in my bathroom — it looks fabulous! I love how lightweight it is and how it gets around corners."

"Great little mop!" wrote this home cleaner. "I intentionally went a few days without mopping, just to give it a good workout it's first time out. It performed extremely well. My floors are incredibly clean. My hardwood is shining. It was super easy to use, too. For reference, we have two adults, two kids, two giant dogs and two cats to clean up after."

Another shopper, who shared they have mobility issues, explained how they're even able to use it while sitting down: "I have an extremely hard time standing for any length of time. This wonderful little machine does all the work for me. I can maneuver it with a couple of fingers while sitting on my walker and it does an excellent job cleaning my floors. It's easy to clean the [reusable] pads by just dropping them in the washer." (If you do need additional pads and accessories, QVC sells those too.)

A final fan summed it up best: "Where have you been my whole life?! ... I have tried other scrubbers but being a neat freak, none could do the job. This scrubber is my new love. ... This is the first time in my life I haven’t scrubbed the floor on my knees. ... Whoever is the floor cleaner in your world needs to get one of these. I’m a very happy lady!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.