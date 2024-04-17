Score this cordless 2-in-1 Shark vacuum while it's down to $100: 'Weighs so little, yet it is so powerful'

The easier it is to clean, the more you'll do it, right? (That's my motto anyway.) Last year, I invested in a cordless vacuum, and now I use it at least every other day for messes big and small. It's so easy to glide across the floor — you don't have to worry about switching outlets or tangling up a cord. If your goal is to make cleaning your floors (and more) easier, take note: the Shark 2-in-1 Cordless and Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System is on sale for $100 at Amazon.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This Shark vacuum converts from a cordless stick vacuum into a handheld, so really, you're getting two vacs for the price of one. Even better, at 33% off, it's at an all-time low price at Amazon. Just note that the deal is only on the blue vacuum — the white one is at its regular price, $152.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Clean hardwood floors, low-pile rugs, stairs, sofas, mattresses, even the inside of your car with cordless convenience. Two cyclonic air streams are designed to offer great suction that picks up big crumbs, fine dust and everything in between.

The vacuum is super-lightweight (the handheld is only 2.8 pounds) and it has an extra-large dust cup that's easy to eject and empty with the touch of a button, fans say. It comes with a floor nozzle, scrubbing brush and crevice tool, plus there's a docking station that keeps everything charged up and in place when you aren't using it — no more misplacing your vac's accessories.

One thing to keep in mind? This vacuum doesn't have a roller brush. The floor nozzle is there to help you comfortably glide it across the floor. There's just one button to turn it on and off. It's super-simple.

Use this little Shark to attack everyday messes including crumbs and pet hair. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 2,300 shoppers give the Shark vacuum a perfect five-star rating. They rave mostly about its simplicity and sleek design.

Pros 👍

"Shark vacuums never disappoint us," wrote one loyal fan. "This particular item is amazing. It weighs so little, yet it is so powerful. It's great for fabric surfaces [like the] top of your bed, rugs, runners, but especially hardwood and tile. You cannot go wrong for the price."

"I can't stop using it!" shared a second shopper. "I have always been a Swiffer person since I have hardwood floors. Decided to bite the bullet on this vacuum and haven't looked back since. I literally use it every day! It's so lightweight and it reaches every corner of my apartment. The battery lasts pretty well for how big it is. Its sucking power is also wonderful, haven't seen any specks of dirt behind when I use it."

Pet owners say this makes their daily battle against fur a cinch: "The brush attachment especially was essential in removing so much matted cat fur from my huge cat tree," shared this reviewer. "It removed it in a couple of minutes and looks brand new now. I'm very happy I got this. As a full vacuum, the head is very thin and can move in any direction so getting under furniture is easy ... This is my new favorite vacuum. It makes everything just so dang easy."

"I bought this to vacuum pet hair from my tile floors," wrote another. "It works very well for this, and it's small, lightweight and easy to maneuver under chairs and around corners. I use it almost every day and it holds a charge through many uses. It's not meant to vacuum carpet, but I have used it on small area rugs with no problem."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say they'd hoped for a longer run time from this little vac. "Works great, durable and has a lot of power. The only downfall is the battery does not last very long and takes a while to change back up," said one customer.

"I love this vacuum but did not give it five stars because of the run time," agreed a final fan. "I like that I can keep up with my hard floors without having to drag out a huge bulky vacuum and the pain-in-the-butt cord. That being said, you have to charge for six hours and the run time is only 30-40 minutes." (Moral of the story: Keep your big vac, but you'll use it a lot less!)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

