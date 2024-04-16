Yes, this cordless Shark vacuum really weighs less than 4 pounds, and it's down to $100 at Amazon

Haven't quite gotten around to spring cleaning yet? Don't worry, we have over two months until summer — there's still time! But you'll want to trade your wheezy old vacuum for one that'll, you know, actually clean your floors. Well, we've found a lightweight wonder that happens to be on sale. The Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum, which clocks in at less than four pounds, is down to $100 (from $150) at Amazon. That's a deal worth revving up your virtual cart for, so vroom, vroom!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

According to our price trackers, this vacuum hasn't ever dipped lower than it's currently on sale for, making it a smart time to buy. It's rare to see a cordless vacuum from a respected company like Shark for $100 (that price is usually reserved for lesser-known brands), and considering you'll pay upward of $300 for a Dyson, this is a total steal.

Why do I need this? 🤔

If the lightweight design (and ridiculously low price!) of this Shark vac alone hasn't sold you, here's what might. For starters, you're getting a sleek stick vac and handheld in one, meaning it's equally as useful for zapping up dust from your floor as it is for cleaning furniture, stairs and even the interior of your car. Plus, you can't beat its cordless design — isn't having to find a new outlet every time you switch rooms the worst part of vacuuming?

As far as suction is concerned, this vac has dual cyclonic air streams designed to effortlessly suck up crumbs, dirt, pet hair and more from hard surfaces and low-pile carpets. (Many reviewers agree that this isn't necessarily the ideal tool for cleaning shag rugs and the like.) Once you're finished vacuuming, the CleanTouch Dirt Eject feature allows you to empty the dust cup without it making contact with your hands. Plus, it has a removable, washable filter and even comes with a freestanding holder to keep it propped upright when not in use. Attachments include a pet hair scrubbing brush for removing matted-down fur, as well as a crevice tool that'll get into those harder-to-reach areas, like in between your couch cushions.

What reviewers say 💬

Over 2,300 Amazon customers were so impressed by this Shark vacuum, they took the time to give it a perfect rating.

Pros 👍

"I wanted something easy to use," shared one fan. "I'm 78 years old, so I needed a lightweight vacuum. I have wooden floors and it works great to vacuum up crumbs. Good suction."

"I got this vacuum for a one-bedroom condo, and I wanted something that doesn't take up much space," explained another. "This vacuum is literally perfect for what we need. The suction is excellent, and far better than other lightweight vacuums I've tried before. The vacuum itself is ... easily maneuverable, and for the purpose of a daily quick vacuum of a small apartment, it's perfection. The little stand it comes with is an excellent feature to quickly put it away without having to lean it against anything or try to squeeze it into a closet."

A third said they preferred it to their pricier model. "This is the best all-around cordless vacuum!" they exclaimed. "Picks up so much better than my Dyson. So lightweight and easy to maneuver with attachments for furniture and a long battery time." (Sentiments around the battery are mixed — see below.)

Cons 👎

Several users expressed concern about the battery life being too short. "I wish the battery lasted longer than 20 minutes, but I’m able to vacuum the first floor of my house with no problem," said one, adding, "If you have kids or pets, this is a must. Dog hair is no longer an issue."

Another reviewer shared that using the hand vacuum can be a little tricky. "If I have one complaint, it's that removing the hand vac part from the stick is a little awkward and clunky," they admitted. "But on the other hand, it's not going to accidentally come apart! And once I get the hand vac disconnected, it works well for those small cleanup jobs. If you have carpeting, this probably isn't your best bet, but for bare floors, I love it."

Amazon Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum $160 $200 Save $40 If you're looking for a vacuum with a little more power, this upright has nearly 19,000 five-star fans, and for good reason. It has a lift-away pod for reaching higher surfaces, as well as a built-in HEPA filter to help trap allergens and irritants in the air. Plus, it seamlessly cleans everything from thick carpets to hard flooring. "I'm in my 70s and have a serious lung condition and a bad heart," shared a reviewer. "Obviously, pushing a vacuum cleaner is not high on my list of enjoyable pastimes. But when this is on the rug/carpet setting, I just have to point it in the right direction and it does all the work. I've never had a vacuum that was self-propelled before, and I wish I'd learned about them decades ago!" $160 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $180 at Wayfair$230 at Kohl's

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

