'Cover without overheating': This No. 1 bestselling kimono cardigan is on sale for as low as $14

The sun is shining, begging us to drape ourselves with shorts, culottes and gauzy spring dresses. Alas, it's not nearly as warm out as it looks, but that doesn't mean we can't wear our favorite spring outfits — they just need an easy-peasy cooler-weather modification. We're thinking about the No. 1 bestselling Chicgal Kimono Cardigan as a solution to put on over a tee, tank or dress. Just in time for the warmer weather, Amazon is offering it up for as low as $14.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This mega-popular must-have is one you will wear from now through Labor Day. It goes on sale throughout the year, but this is only $1 more than the lowest price we've seen for it. And prices are bound to go up along with the temps.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Made of airy chiffon fabric, this flowy layering piece comes in more than 40 colors and patterns, ranging from classic neutrals to eye-catching prints. And at these prices, don't blame us if you wind up buying several fun styles!

The kimono's open-front design makes it a snap to slip into. Plus, its gorgeous draping will elevate even the most casual jeans-and-tee outfit this spring. And when summer rolls around, it's effortlessly chic, with just enough coverage to give you extra warmth on breezy nights.

You'll probably want to pair it with every article of clothing in your wardrobe, but it would also make a great little beach cover-up to pack for vacations and trips to the lake. Bonus: Its inclusive sizing ranges from small to 5XL.

With over 40 gorgeous colors and prints to choose from, you'll probably be tempted to buy the kimono cardigan in multiple styles — and we don't blame you. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

We're assuming you've already added this pretty number to your cart by now, but in case you need more convincing, here's what some of its 42,000-plus five-star reviewers are saying about the kimono cardigan:

Pros 👍

"Very lightweight, flattering layer," wrote one fan. "I love it so much, even more than I expected. It fits nicely and doesn't add bulk to my look. I already have four other patterns picked out...This is so pretty and flowy."

"I bought this to cover my upper arms when I wear a tank or sleeveless top," said another reviewer. "Not wanting anything heavy for the summer, I opted for this sheer cardigan. It is exactly what I wanted, cover without overheating! I bought two others in patterns that are perfect for dressing up leggings or jeans."

"Amazing, drapes beautifully," gushed a happy shopper. "This is a gorgeous piece. You can take any piece of clothing and dress it up nicely with this, even just a plain T-shirt. Very soft and smooth against your skin. Many fabrics make me itchy and this does not at all. Beautiful in person!"

"I have a few of these in different prints. I’m a huge fan," wrote another satisfied customer. "They are so easy to throw on and jazz up an outfit. I’ve also used it as a swimsuit cover-up. They wash perfectly and don’t rip at the armpit seams like some other kimonos have. They are lightweight and flowy. Just perfect!"

Cons 👎

Some reviewers feel it's a bit on the short side. "Disappointed that the front length is way too short," shared one. "Much much shorter than the back."

"This shirt was pretty, but I'm too short for it to look good on me," agreed another.

And a third said, "A little on the short side if you were going to use as a swimsuit cover up."

