Recent rain decreased fire behavior at Shenandoah National Park

Map of the Rocky Branch fire in Shenandoah National Park, Luray, VA., on Monday, March 25, 2024.

LURAY, VA — Although the recent rain did not change the footprint of the fire at Rocky Branch in Shenandoah National Park, it did decrease fire behavior, according to an update on Monday from the Southern Area Red Complex Incident Management Team.

Decreases in the acreage of the fire reflect better mapping, especially on the west side of the fire, the update said. Firefighters continue to refine mapping by walking the fire perimeter.

Shenandoah National Park Rocky Branch fire update for March 25

Operations: Firefighters continue to focus their efforts on mop-up operations along the fire perimeter.

Acres: 987

Cause: Unknown

Containment: 10%

Total personnel: 59 personnel on the fire including firefighters, engines and overhead

Fire start date: Wednesday, March 20; by Thursday fire spread to 450 acres

Fuels: Hardwood litter, timber

Sunday: Yesterday, firefighters looked for hotspots in Kemp Hollow and continued to secure control lines around private property. Along Skyline Drive, firefighters scouted for hazardous trees and hotspots to ensure the area was safe for firefighters and Shenandoah National Park visitors once the area reopens. They mapped the fire perimeter for a more accurate acreage.

Monday: Firefighters will continue mop-up along Skyline Drive and Kemp Hollow structures. Fire inside Wilderness areas will continue to be monitored, and crews will focus their efforts on removing hazardous trees along Skyline Drive and clearing fallen trees on the Appalachian Trail. Firefighters continue to improve mapping, especially on the west side of the fire.

Weather and fire behavior: Sunday’s weather brought cold temperatures, low humidity, and mild winds following Saturday’s rain event. Today is expected to be sunny with temperatures 50-60 degrees and 20-35% humidity. Light winds from the northeast in morning will shift to the southeast in the afternoon. Along ridgetops, winds will be 10 mph. Fire behavior is expected to be minimal with creeping fire and smoldering of logs and stumps. The warmer and drier weather will help firefighters detect more hotspots. There is a slight chance of rain Tuesday night.

Temporary flight restrictions: No current flight restrictions. Unmanned Aircraft (drone) use is prohibited in Shenandoah National Park. Drones risk firefighter safety and prevent firefighters from flying aircraft to control the fire.

Trail closures:

Appalachian Trail from Elkwallow to Beahms Gap

Rocky Branch

Neighbor Mountain

Jeremys Run

Hull School Trail from Skyline Drive to Thornton River Upper Trail

Thornton River Upper Trail from intersection of Hull School Trail to Skyline Drive

Road closure: Skyline Drive is closed from Thornton Gap (milepost 31.5) to Mathews Arm Campground (milepost 22.1).

Structure closure: Byrds Nest 4

Safety: Please be aware firefighters may be working along Skyline Drive, Highway 211 East, and Thornton Gap Entrance. Rain and wind have weakened tree branches, resulting in hanging tree limbs that are hazardous to firefighters and the public.

Fire Restrictions: A complete fire ban is in place for Shenandoah National Park. No open-air fires permitted.

