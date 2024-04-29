'Riley's Act' petition seeking downtown Nashville bars to call cabs for intoxicated individuals reaches 30K signatures

A petition named in honor of University of Missouri student, Riley Strain, has garnered over 30,000 signatures. Strain's body was found in the Cumberland River on March 22, two weeks after he was last seen being kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge, a Broadway bar.

The petition, posted March 24 on change.org, is titled, "Riley's Act." Riley's Act petitions the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission, the Tennessee State Senate and the Nashville City Council. Riley's Act would require bar staff to call cabs and Ubers for "intoxicated and disoriented individuals."

"We were all young once and made choices such as over drinking," reads the petition. "It is a business owner's responsibility for safety not only at their establishment...but also for their customers' to leave safely."

TC Restaurant Group and Luke’s 32 Bridge stated that records indicate Strain purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters during his visit on March 8.

"At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building," said a statement. "He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs."

While many support the petition others disagree, stating that the amount of alcohol a person consumes is not a businesses' responsibility. As of March 26, the petition has 30,607 signatures and a goal of 35,000 signatures total.

Riley Strain timeline: From missing in downtown Nashville to being found in the Cumberland River. What we know

What happened to Riley Strain in Nashville?

Strain, a 22-year-old student from Missouri, was visiting Nashville with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers. He was last seen leaving Luke's 32 Bridge on March 8 after being kicked out. Strain was reported missing the following day.

On March 17, Metro Nashville police discovered Strain's bank card near the Cumberland River. The next day, Nashville police released body cam footage of Strain exchanging pleasantries with an officer on Gay Street.

On March 19, Strain's family held a press conference and requested the United Cajun Navy to assist with the search. Strain's body was found on March 22 in the Cumberland River in West Nashville — approximately eight miles from downtown. Nashville police said investigators did not observe foul-play related trauma.

Why policing alcohol consumption on lower Broadway proves to be difficult

As previously reported by the Tennessean, From 2021 through March of 2024, the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission has cited a dozen establishments across Tennessee for serving alcohol to a visibly intoxicated person. Only one Nashville establishment was cited.

However, policing alcohol consumption is a challenge when Downtown Nashville and Lower Broadway are synonymous with drinking culture.

“It would change the nature of downtown,” said John Day, a longtime local lawyer who has handled alcohol liability cases. “That was the environment that we created. You want to change Bourbon Street? It’s the same thing.”

Strain's case put a national spotlight on Nashville regarding the city's safety. Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell suggested placing barriers along the riverfront, as well as more indicators downtown to make sure it’s easier for people to find their way back to a hotel or residence.

Day said any lawsuit against the bar that served Strain would be a tough case since the bar cut him off and asked him to leave. While enforcing and proving alcohol liability cases is tough, Day said Lower Broadway for the most part is safe largely due to the walkability of the area.

“The good news is that when people are out and walking they’re not getting into a car and the risk of drunk driving is relatively low,” he said.

Reporter Kelly Puente contributed to this report.

