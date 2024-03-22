Where Riley Strain was found in Nashville: What to know about The Nations and Cumberland River

Two weeks after he went missing, University of Missouri student Riley Strain was found dead in the Cumberland River in the West Nashville neighborhood the Nations.

The 22-year-old, who went missing March 8 from downtown, was spotted by a work crew before 7:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities were able to identify him by the split color button down he was last seen wearing and his watch, police Chief John Drake said during a news conference Friday.

There was no foul play suspected, authorities said.

Where was Riley Strain found?

Strain was discovered by a work crew at a cement and concrete manufacturing company that owns property on 61st Avenue North among a tract of industrial businesses.

The company owns property at the end of the road, closed off from the public by a gate, along a set of railroad tracks and the riverfront. An aerial view of the property shows a connection between the processing plant and the river where there is a dock.

A Nashville police vehicle leaves Holcim property in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 22, 2024. The body of Riley Strain, missing University of Missouri student, was discovered Friday morning in the Cumberland River, reportedly near Holcim property.

Drake said workers were near the river "searching for anything that would pop up in the river."

Where is the Nations?

The Nations is a neighborhood in West Nashville bounded by a set of railroad tracks on the east side, Charlotte Avenue to the south, around Briley Parkway to the west and north to Centennial Boulevard and along the Cumberland River.

Strain's body was found about eight miles from his last known location downtown, traveling around two bends in the river.

The Nations was previously known largely for its industrial activity. In recent years, much like other parts of the city, the neighborhood has boomed with restaurants, retail, apartments and homes. The neighborhood got its name from the different Native American tribal nations that would meet in the area for commerce and to pass communications.

What to know about the Cumberland River

The Cumberland River flows west through Nashville.

It spans 688 miles, flowing down from the Appalachian Mountains, through southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee before connecting to the Ohio River. It runs through two major cities: Clarksville and Nashville.

There are eight dams along the river, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency notes that it is often used by large barges for transporting goods.

You can read more of some of the dangers faced on the Cumberland River here.

When did the Missouri college student go missing in Nashville?

Strain, 22, who went missing during a recent trip with his fraternity brothers, was last spotted March 8. At the time, he was kicked out of Luke's 32 Bridge — a Broadway bar owned by singer-songwriter Luke Bryan.

Strain's friends notified police the next day when he did not return to their hotel from the night out.

After leaving the bar, video surveillance located Strain several times around downtown. Metro Nashville Police released video of him crossing 1st Avenue North to Gay Street, which runs along the Cumberland River.

He then interacted with an officer, which was captured on a body worn camera. The officer was on Gay Street, responding to a report of burglary, when Strain walked past him, exchanging pleasantries.

