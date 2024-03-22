Nashville police find body of missing Missouri student Riley Strain in Cumberland River

The body of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain was discovered Friday morning in the Cumberland River in West Nashville — approximately eight miles from downtown.

Metro Nashville police and Nashville firefighters responded to 61st Avenue North in the Nations after a work crew spotted a body shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the Cumberland River, Police Chief John Drake said at a news conference Friday morning. Strain still had on the same shirt and watch he was wearing when he went missing, Drake said, which helped authorities identify him.

Metro Nashville police said in a post on social media its investigators did not observe foul-play related trauma. An autopsy will likely occur Friday, Drake said.

Family of Riley Strain notified after body found in West Nashville

Drake confirmed that Strain's family had been notified and expressed his condolences.

"I want to say to the family my heart and prayers go out to you all, because it is a very unfortunate and tragic incident," Drake said.

Strain, 22, who went missing during on a recent trip with fraternity brothers, was last spotted March 8. At the time, he was kicked out of Luke's 32 Bridge — a Broadway bar owned by singer-songwriter Luke Bryan.

Strain's friends notified police the next day when he did not return to their hotel from the night out.

After leaving the bar, video surveillance located Strain several times around downtown. Metro Nashville Police released video of him crossing 1st Avenue North to Gay Street, which runs along the Cumberland River.

He then interacted with an officer, which was captured on a body worn camera. The officer was on Gay Street, responding to a report of burglary, when Strain walked past him, exchanging pleasantries.

On Tuesday, Strain's parents welcomed in-person support from the United Cajun Navy, a search and rescue group which largely assists in natural disasters, but also missing persons cases.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police find body of Missouri student Riley Strain