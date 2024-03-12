University of Missouri student missing in Nashville: What to know about search for Riley Strain

The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for a missing University of Missouri student who disappeared during a visit to Nashville over the weekend.

Riley Strain, 22, was last seen by friends Friday night at a Broadway bar, police said in a post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Strain is 6'5" tall with a thin build, blue eyes and light brown hair.

The university said in a Monday news release that Strain was in Nashville to attend a "private event."

Officers continue to work to locate missing person Riley Strain, 22, who was last seen Fri. night by friends @ a Broadway bar in Nashville. Riley is from Missouri and was visiting. He is 6'5" tall with a thin build, blue eyes and light brown hair. See him? Pls call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/daqKDWGJJO — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 11, 2024

Where was Riley Strain last seen?

Nashville police say he was last seen on Gay Street at 9:52 p.m. Friday, March 8, after drinking downtown.

Police searched the area Monday, including the riverbank, by helicopter and on the ground but found nothing. The investigation continues.

University of Missouri involved in search

Authorities there have been in touch with the student's family as well as local law enforcement, the university's release noted.

“The safety of our community is our highest priority,” Angela King Taylor, interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs, said in the university's release. “Our thoughts are with Riley’s family as the search continues. We will be offering any support to them that we can, and we encourage anyone who needs help to reach out to our counseling resources.”

Anyone with information about Strain's whereabouts is asked to call Metro Police at 615-862-8600 or the MU Police Department at 573-882-7201.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Missouri student Riley Strain missing in Nashville: What to know