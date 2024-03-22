Riley Strain timeline: From missing in downtown Nashville to being found in the Cumberland River. What we know

After about two weeks of searching, the body of Missouri college student Riley Strain was found in the Cumberland River on Friday.

Strain was found shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the Cumberland River nearly eight miles from the area in downtown Nashville that he was last seen, according to Metro Nashville police. Strain still had on the same shirt and watch he was wearing when he went missing, Police Chief John Drake said, which helped authorities identify him.

The 22-year-old University of Missouri student went missing during a recent trip with his fraternity brothers and was last spotted March 8.

Strain's friends notified police the next day when he did not return to their hotel after the night out.

Here's where his body was found and just exactly how he could have ended up there.

Where was Riley Strain found?

Strain was found near 61st Avenue North in the Nations.

When did Riley Strain go missing

Strain went missing during on a recent trip with fraternity brothers, he was last spotted March 8.

Which way does the Cumberland River flow?

The Cumberland River flows west through Nashville.

It spans 688 miles, flowing down from the Appalachian Mountains, through southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee before connecting to the Ohio River. It runs through two major cities: Clarksville and Nashville.

There are eight dams along the river, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency notes that it is often used by large barges for transporting goods.

Where was Riley Strain last seen in Nashville?

The last time Strain was seen was on March 8 after he was kicked out of Luke's 32 Bridge — a Broadway bar owned by country singer Luke Bryan. The bar is just a couple blocks east of the Cumberland River.

The university student was last seen Friday walking near Gay Street and 1st Avenue, Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Kendra Loney said at the beginning of the investigation.

Where is Riley Strain from?

Strain was from Springfield, Missouri.

Strain traveled to the Music City from Missouri to attend his fraternity's, Delta Chi, annual spring formal, University of Missouri Associate Director of Public Affairs Travis Zimpher told USA TODAY on Tuesday.

Riley Strain timeline: From going missing after stopping at Luke Bryan's bar to being found in the Cumberland River

Friday, March 8

Strain was last seen by his friends after he got kicked out of Luke's 32 Bridge, a rooftop bar with live music, according to a missing person's report.

Nashville police say Strain was last seen on Gay Street at 9:52 p.m. After not hearing from Strain, his friends tried to contact him through social media apps and by calling his cellphone, according to police.

Saturday, March 9

Strain's friends report him missing.

Monday, March 11

Officials started an initial search of the area, including the banks of the nearby Cumberland River, but did not find anything.

Tuesday, March 12

Nashville police released video footage showing Strain walking by himself along Gay Street around 9:50 p.m. and crossing 1st Avenue. After stopping on the sidewalk, pausing for a moment and then walking towards the direction he came from, Strain swiftly turns around and continues to walk down Gay Street.

The Office of Emergency Management launches a boat Tuesday to search the Cumberland River for Strain.

Wednesday March 13

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission launched an investigation into whether Luke's 32 Bridge overserved Strain.

The search continues along the Cumberland River.

Thursday March 14

Nashville police wait for the release of Strain's phone and Apple Watch records in the hopes of tracking Strain down.

Friday March 15

Country singer-songwriter Luke Bryan, owner of bar Luke's 32 Bridge, posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday regarding Strain's time spent at the bar.

"During Riley's visit to Luke's 32 Bridge, our records shows that he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters," Bryan said in the statement. "At 9:35 p.m., our security team was made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs."

Sunday, March 17

Nashville police say they discovered Strain's bank card near the Cumberland River.

Monday, March 18

Police release a body camera clip of Strain from the night he went missing.

Tuesday, March 19

Strain's family holds press conference in Nashville and ask the United Cajun Navy to assist with the search.

Friday, March 22

Strain's discovered Friday morning in the Cumberland River in West Nashville — approximately eight miles from downtown. Foul play is not suspected.

