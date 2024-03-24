Riley Strain preliminary autopsy results reveal death was 'accidental': Report

Missouri college student Riley Strain's death appears to be "accidental," according

Missouri college student Riley Strain's death appears to be "accidental," Metro Nashville police told WKRN.

Metro Nashville Police officials did not immediately confirm autopsy findings to The Tennessean but told WKRN the initial investigation was completed Saturday.

Strain's body was discovered early Friday morning about eight miles from where he was last seen in downtown Nashville following a two-week search for the missing 22-year-old.

He went missing after being kicked out of Luke's 32 Bridge Food and Drink downtown while on Broadway vacationing with fraternity brothers.

Strain was seen on surveillance footage walking around the downtown area, sometimes stumbling.

He had a friendly exchange with a police officer near 1st Avenue North and Gay Street. His bank card was discovered near the Cumberland River on March 17, five days before his remains were recovered.

About 50 people gathered for a candlelight vigil memorializing Strain on Friday night.

Strain's parents told reporters at a Friday press conference they were grateful for the community's help to find their son.

"I just ask that you mommas out there hug your babies tight tonight, please." said his mother Michelle Whiteid. "Please for me. Hug your babies tight tonight."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Riley Strain autopsy results show death was 'accidental': Report