Mother killed after head-on crash sends car over 100-foot bridge

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A mother of four was killed after a wrong way crash sent her car over a 100-foot bridge.

35-year-old T’Aundra Washington was headed home last Saturday when car driving the wrong way hit her car head-on along I-40.

“It’s gonna be really hard without her,” said LaShawn Owens, Washington’s Mother. “The impact was so hard that she fell 100 feet from the bridge.”

Washington’s brother telling News 4, Washington was headed home to her four young children who need her now more than ever.

“It’s been very hard. They broke down as soon as they heard the news and they aren’t taking it well,” said Robert Washington.

Washington’s family described her as the life of the party, making her unforgettable.

“T.T was very outgoing and just a loving person. She made friends wherever she went. People just gravitated to her,” said Owens.

It’s a huge loss Washington’s family said they will feel forever.

Her mother telling News 4 she lost her oldest child and she now wants the driver of the other vehicle to take accountability.

“You’ve destroyed my family. You took like the main piece that held my family together and she is no longer with us,” said Washington.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Washington’s family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, click here to donate.

