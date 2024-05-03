My parents swear by this foldable wagon — now just $47 — for Costco trips, beach days and more

I don't consider myself athletic, but there's one sport where I excel: carrying multiple shopping bags at once. I've gotten bruises on my shoulders to prove it. But leave it to my parents to show me a hack: this bestselling collapsible wagon. They keep one in the trunk of their car and load it up anytime they go to Costco, the beach, parties and more. Whenever I visit them, I load it up too! And now, it's 20% off at Amazon.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This is the lowest price this foldable wagon has ever been, according to our trackers. For Prime members, it's marked 10% off, plus you can clip an additional on-page coupon for $6 off. This brings it down to just $47 — a small price to pay to save yourself from schlepping heavy bags all over.

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you like to make multiple trips from your car to your destination, you don't need this wagon. But if you like to save time and effort? Grab one. It sets up in seconds, and its solid steel frame can hold up to 200 pounds. (We should note that this wagon is not intended for carrying kids — just your things.)

The wheels are all-terrain, so you can roll 'em over asphalt, gravel, grass or sand. Wherever you go, your wagon can go — which makes it a great gardening companion too. It has an adjustable handle that can extend from 26 inches to 35.4 inches and rotates smoothly, so it's easy to push and pull wherever you need it. There are even two mesh cupholders on the side by the handle.

Load it up with beach chairs, speakers, gardening supplies, groceries, snacks, soda — anything you need to tote from Point A to Point B.

Need a garden cart that won't take up too much space in the garage? This foldable wagon is up to the task. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,600 Amazon shoppers have rated this wagon five out of five stars. It's also Amazon's No. 1 bestselling garden cart (but of course, you can use it for more than gardening).

Pros 👍

"Works great to transport grocery boxes, anything hard to carry," said one five-star fan. "Very easy to fold up and store in a closet or trunk of a car. My neighbors all like my wagon! They have even borrowed [it] and will be buying one themselves."

"This wagon is amazing," said another shopper. "It holds so much and heavy items for a little cart. I am able to put a 35-bottle case of water, soda bottles, a gallon of milk and a bunch of other stuff in it. It holds a heavy load with no bending."

"I needed to move some rocks for a garden project I am planning, that is the reason I purchased this wagon," said a third reviewer. "My daughter and a friend both have one of these wagons and absolutely love theirs. I see why, it was very sturdy and I loaded it down pretty well and it worked like a champ!"

"Used at the beach this past summer," shared a happy customer. "Our rental was three blocks from the beach so we were able to pack quite a bit into this wagon and walk to the beach. Maneuvering was easygoing over sidewalks and grass and sand — not so much on wet sand, that did take effort, but we made it work. Held all of our beach supplies, towels, coolers, toys and tent."

Cons 👎

While the majority of shoppers love this wagon, some lament that the wheels don't lock.

"This thing just hauled all my Costco groceries, which is exactly what I bought it for," explained one buyer. "My only complaint is there seems to be no lock for the wheels."

"My only pet peeve with this cart is that the wheels don't come with a brake on them — that'd be very handy when you're trying to set the cart against a wall when you're not using it," said a final fan. "Otherwise, I'm very happy with this purchase."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

