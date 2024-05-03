Mother's Day gold: Amazon's bestselling hoops are only $14, and they'll arrive in time for the big day

The most popular hoops at Amazon are sure to be an instant hit with Mom. Best child ever! (Amazon)

Looking for a Mother's Day gift that won't end up forgotten after a few weeks? How about some everyday elegance that will elevate any outfit? Presenting: Amazon's top-selling gold hoop earrings from Pavoi Jewelry. You can grab a pair (or two) for only $14 a pop. And if you get clicking tout de suite, they'll arrive in plenty of time to wrap them up for your mama.

PAVOI Pavoi 14K Yellow Gold Plated Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops These hoops are gold-plated and come in yellow gold, white gold or rose gold with four different sizes to choose from (prices vary depending on selection). $14 at Amazon

Chunky hoop earrings are back in a big way, and this pair seriously outshines them all. For less than a Chipotle bowl without guac, you get a set of beautiful gold-plated earrings in a variety of sizes to choose from — 20mm, 30mm, 40mm or 50mm. Similar 14k gold-plated hoops can go for around $35 or more from other brands. At that price, you could get three sets of these earrings.

If you're feeling a little more splurge-y, the gold vermeil options are a great way to go. The difference there is all about the base: With gold vermeil, you're getting high-quality pure or sterling silver that is plated with a thin layer of gold, whereas the regular gold-plated versions have a base metal of something more inexpensive, like brass or copper. For the gold vermeil set, you'd only be dropping up to $30 depending on your selection — still a great bargain! Either way, you can expect hypoallergenic, tarnish-free wear.

These Pavoi hoops already have the seal of approval on TikTok, where wearers rave about their style and quality:

"Exercised in these, swam in these, showered in these, done literally everything — they have not tarnished the slightest bit," shared TikToker @nicoleee271. And though we don't necessarily recommend exposing these earrings (or any that you care about!) to extensive time in the water, we have to admit that it's wildly impressive they maintained their look even despite all of that.

Beyond TikTok, these stylish sparklers have racked up more than 36,500 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon.

"My skin is super sensitive and irritates easily with fake jewelry," said one reviewer, adding that the Pavoi hoops "don’t bother me at all! Which is honestly [nothing] short of miraculous."

The stunning earrings come in four sizes and three colors, and you can gift this pair to practically anyone, as they’re nickel-free. That means they’re hypoallergenic, so they won’t hurt people with sensitive ears.

"I have purchased so many Pavoi items, it isn’t even funny," attested another fan. "This is such a great brand, with beautiful jewelry, at such amazing prices,” wrote one die-hard fan of the brand. These hoops are great quality, light, comfortable and do not cause my super-sensitive ears any issues."

It’s true: These bestselling hoops may look thick, but they’re so lightweight that you’ll forget you’re wearing them. So you get the benefit of a bold statement piece without the heft, because a heavy earring hanging on your lobe is a drag. The fashionista on your gift list will be fawning over them.

The Pavoi hoops from Amazon come in four sizes — here's how they look on. (Amazon)

"I ordered these earrings for my wife for Mother’s Day. It’s a quality product and my wife loves them. She wears them every day. I recommend this product for every mom out there," wrote one in-the-know customer.

But another shopper truly encapsulated why the Pavoi Chunky Open Hoops are so great — the small investment makes sense, considering how often styles change. "It’s a current trend, I like the look right now (which is somewhere between Chiquita Banana and Esmeralda), but I am just not going to spend $120 on this when this option is great!" they wrote. "Highly recommend!"

