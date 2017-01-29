President Trump's comments about Russian President Putin are raising eyebrows among some Republican lawmakers.Calls Putin a 'thug' »
28-year-old Haeli Wey pled guilty to two felony counts of having an improper relationship with a student this week though she will not have to register as a sex offender. Wey worked at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas. Both were 17 years old, the legal age of consent in Texas - which is predominantly why Wey will not have to register as a sex offender.
Tom Brady recently shared that his mother hasn’t attended single game all season due to battling an illness, but Galynn Brady is in Houston as her son prepares to compete for his fifth Super Bowl win. The New England Patriots quarterback posted a photo on Instagram in which he and his father, Tom Brady, Sr., kiss Galynn on each cheek at NRG Stadium, where his team will face off against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night in football’s biggest game. “Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!” the 39-year-old athlete captioned the photo, with the whole family rocking Patriots gear.
China has accused Donald Trump's administration of putting regional stability in East Asia at risk following remarks by the President's defense secretary that a U.S. commitment to defend Japanese territory applies to an island group that China claims. Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang has called on Trump's administration to avoid discussion of the issue and reasserted China's claim of sovereignty over the tiny uninhabited islands, known in Japanese as the Senkaku and Chinese as Diaoyu. The 1960 US-Japan treaty is "a product of the Cold War, which should not impair China's territorial sovereignty and legitimate rights," Lu was quoted as saying in a statement posted on the ministry's website.
To support those affected by President Trump’s recent executive orders on immigration and to protest his selection of “anti-LGBT nominees and appointees,” an LGBT Solidarity Rally took place Saturday at New York’s Stonewall National Monument in the area surrounding the Stonewall Inn, the famous gay bar. Trump plans to uphold an executive order from Obama that protects LGBT people from discrimination at work, and he hasn’t issued any anti-LGBT executive orders yet, as many feared he would. It wouldn’t come as a shock if these were drafted, though, since Trump has expressed support for the First Amendment Defense Act, which lets businesses decline to serve people for religious reasons. Photography by Gordon Donovan /Yahoo News See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.
Dear Amy: My former wife and I divorced after 26 years of marriage. She has refused to communicate with me. We have twins in their late 20s - a daughter and a son. Although neither is married, each wants to eventually get married, and so I anticipate weddings. Our son graduates from law school this spring. He may feel awkward about having both his parents attend his graduation. Last year, he went through a terrible crisis - the death of one of his best friends. It was terribly hard on him, yet his mom never talked to me about how we might help him. Such occasions - a grief-stricken child, and a grown child’s life event - call for parents to come together. I want to talk with my former wife about
A concerning trend of bandwagon fans continues. The Warriors and Kings were locked in an overtime battle last night. Despite all of that, Steph Curry dropped 35 bones, shoutout KD, on 11-of-20 shooting, including going 8-of-14 from 3-point land, and was in position to get the Dubs a W in OT.