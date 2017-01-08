Health

It's a new beginning for the man formerly known as "tree man." Abul Bajandar, whose hands and feet were covered in giant warts that looked like tree bark, underwent his first surgery to remove the growths last February. Now-nearly a year and at least 16 operations later-the 27-year-old Bangladeshi man's hands and feet are "almost fine," Samanta Lal Sen tells AFP. The plastic surgery coordinator at Dhaka Medical College Hospital says Bajandar still needs a few small surgeries to "perfect the shape of his hands" but should be able to go home for the first time in a year in the coming weeks. Provided the warts don't return, Bajandar will likely be the first person ever cured of epidermodysplasia

Fox News