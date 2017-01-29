Lifestyle Washington Post

Dear Amy: My former wife and I divorced after 26 years of marriage. She has refused to communicate with me. We have twins in their late 20s - a daughter and a son. Although neither is married, each wants to eventually get married, and so I anticipate weddings. Our son graduates from law school this spring. He may feel awkward about having both his parents attend his graduation. Last year, he went through a terrible crisis - the death of one of his best friends. It was terribly hard on him, yet his mom never talked to me about how we might help him. Such occasions - a grief-stricken child, and a grown child’s life event - call for parents to come together. I want to talk with my former wife about