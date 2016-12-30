Style

New York and other city authorities across the globe will be ramping up security during New Year's Eve celebrations, in the wake of recent truck attacks in Europe. In New York City, about 65 sand and sanitation trucks will be placed in "strategic locations" around Times Square, where more than a million people are expected to attend the traditional New Year's Eve ball drop, New York police Chief of Department Carlos Gomez told a news conference. An additional hundred or more "blocker" vehicles will be deployed elsewhere throughout the city to prevent vehicles from plowing into the crowd, he added. "We paid close attention to events in Nice and Berlin, we have enhanced security measures," Gomez said. The deployment will reinforce the already massive security regime adopted in recent years, including some 7,000 police and anti-terrorist forces in uniform and plain clothes patrolling the areas around Times Square and other planned festivities across the city, he added. (AFP)

Yahoo News Photo Staff