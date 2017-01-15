Style

Six months ago, before The Bachelor, I sat down with Nick Viall on the set of Bachelor in Paradise. It was our first meeting-and, to be honest, I didn't know what to expect. I had skipped Andi Dorfman's season, so my only insight into the double runner-up was what we saw on Kaitlyn's season. The verdict? I didn't care for him. But then I sat down with him in Paradise, and our conversation genuinely surprised me. This wasn't the typical media-trained Bachelor contestant who said "stay tuned" every other sentence. This was a guy who wanted to go deep and talk about everything and anything. And talk he did. I watched out of the corner of my eye as the on-set publicist tried to wrap us up for a good

Glamour