Mariah Carey has been performing across the globe for the better part of two decades, so it only makes sense that she occasionally pops in the gym to maintain her health and keep up with her rigorous lifestyle. Only, because it's Mariah Carey, her time at the gym means she will show up wearing a leotard, diamonds, fishnet tights and heels. The singer shared some pictures and Boomerangs on Thursday of herself breaking a sweat in the most classic Mariah Carey outfit you can imagine. SEE ALSO: Mariah Carey's lip synching was 2016's last victim Here we have a glimpse of Mariah running through the workout space, because cardio is an important way to warm up and avoid injuries. Running amok. @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:18pm PST Then we see the singer lifting 20-pound dumbbells like it's nothing. We must we must ... ;)  @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:30pm PST And to finish the workout, she climbed aboard this stair-master contraption- expertly showing off her heels designed by Rihanna for Puma (and yes, RiRi was very stoked that Mariah is wearing her shoes). Climb every mountain  @gunnarfitness A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PST All in a day's workout. BONUS: One 'Pitch Perfect' actress writes songs for Rihanna and Beyoncé