The day was coming to an end and a storm was moving in when Chris Hasson, a lifelong surfer, snapped an amazing photograph of a great white shark with its mouth open swimming into the face of a wave his son was surfing. Hasson was photographing while standing on some rocks at Samurai Beach at Port Stephens north of Newcastle in Australia on Tuesday when the incident occurred, as reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp. and the Newcastle Herald. Hasson noticed a dark shadow in the water and started snapping photos as his 10-year-old son Eden caught a wave. “I was just about to call everyone in when Eden took off on the wave in the picture and I took a number of shots,” Hasson told the Herald.