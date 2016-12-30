Keith Avila, a photographer who also drives for the ridesharing company, picked up two women and a girl at a home in Sacramento, California on Monday. As they got into the car, Avila noticed the girl looked young.People
President-elect Donald Trump hailed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for not officially retaliating against the U.S. action against Russia. “Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart!” Trump tweeted. Earlier in the day, Putin denounced President Obama’s decision to punish Russia for interfering in the U.S. elections.Yahoo News
A Texas couple whose 5-year-old daughter died in a crash involving a driver who was allegedly using Apple's FaceTime video chatting app is suing the tech company. The lawsuit filed this month in Santa Clara Superior Court accuses Apple of not implementing iPhone features that would automatically disable FaceTime based on technology that calculates highway speeds. Apple hasn't responded to the lawsuit and didn't immediately respond to an email Saturday seeking comment. Moriah Modisette was killed in a 2014 Christmas Eve accident near Dallas. The lawsuit obtained by California television KTLA claims police found FaceTime running on the iPhone of the driver who struck the Modisette family at 65ABC News
Carrie Fisher‘s autopsy is completed and her body has been released to her family. The examination was completed on Friday morning, and her body was released to “a mortuary selected by the family,” the Los Angeles Coroner’s office confirms to PEOPLE. Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, told 20/20 that the family plans to bury the the two actresses together in a joint funeral.People
The singer was visibly frustrated when a vocal track malfunction set off her performance. Mariah Carey's performance during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve went haywire when a vocal track malfunctioned and threw off the singer's lip syncing onstage. The technical issue occurred while Carey was preparing to sing her hit "Emotions." “I’m trying to be a good sport here,” a visibly frustrated Carey said as she stopped singing and tried to find her place, explaining to the crowd that her vocal track was missing and she couldn't hear. She opted to "let the audience sing." Her followup performance of "We Belong Together" similarly ended with the singer pacing the stage and refusing to lip syncThe Hollywood Reporter
In March 2015, one of the largest nuclear-powered warships in the world was “sunk” by one of the smallest. The Saphir, a French nuclear attack submarine, reportedly penetrated the defenses of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and scored simulated torpedo hits on her. The incident, originally reported by the French Navy, was later suppressed. On March 4th, 2015 the French Navy announced in a blog post that the submarine Saphir (“Sapphire”) had simulated stalking and killing the carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. Not only was the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier simulated sunk but an unknown number of her escorts. The post was later removed without comment from the blog. Here’s what theThe National Interest
New York and other city authorities across the globe will be ramping up security during New Year's Eve celebrations, in the wake of recent truck attacks in Europe. In New York City, about 65 sand and sanitation trucks will be placed in “strategic locations” around Times Square, where more than a million people are expected to attend the traditional New Year’s Eve ball drop, New York police Chief of Department Carlos Gomez told a news conference. An additional hundred or more “blocker” vehicles will be deployed elsewhere throughout the city to prevent vehicles from plowing into the crowd, he added. “We paid close attention to events in Nice and Berlin, we have enhanced security measures,” Gomez said. The deployment will reinforce the already massive security regime adopted in recent years, including some 7,000 police and anti-terrorist forces in uniform and plain clothes patrolling the areas around Times Square and other planned festivities across the city, he added. (AFP) _____ The top 10 undercovered stories of 2016 >>> 2016 Year in Pictures: News >>> 2016 Year in Pictures: Animals >>> In memoriam: Remembering the notable figures we lost in 2016 >>> The 16 best memes of 2016 >>> Most popular Yahoo News photo galleries of 2016 >>> See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.Yahoo News Photo Staff
Brian Radel placed loyalty and his bond above all else. As he explains in Monday night’s episode of People Magazine Investigates, on Investigation Discovery, he didn’t kill Lauri Waterman in 2004, in a small Alaska town, because he wanted to kill her. Waterman, 48, was killed after Radel kidnapped her from the family’s home in the tight-knit island town of Craig, Alaska, while her daughter, Rachelle, and husband were away.People