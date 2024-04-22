Homicide suspect Maxwell Anderson to make 1st court appearance since discovery of new body parts

Accused killer Maxwell Anderson is expected to be in court Monday afternoon for a hearing that will determine if there's enough probable cause in the case against him to proceed to trial.

Anderson, 33, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and mutilation of a corpse in the killing earlier this month of Sade Carleena Robinson.

The 19-year-old was last seen April 1 and reported missing April 2.

It's during a preliminary hearing that Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Ian Vance-Curzan will have the opportunity to present probable cause that Anderson committed a felony.

Defense attorney Anthony Cotton, of Waukesha, would also have the chance to cross-examine the state's witnesses and challenge the evidence and request a dismissal if it's felt the state hasn't met its burden of proof.

Often defendants at this stage enter a plea to the charges against them, if the case hasn't been thrown out.

Maxwell Anderson appears in court as he is charged with killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson on Friday April 12, 2024 at the Criminal Justice Facility in Milwaukee, Wis.

The case will be heard by Court Commissioner Barry Phillips, who would then determine if enough such cause exists to bind the matter over for trial.

Many in Milwaukee have responded in the days with vigils and demonstrations, as more clues surrounding Robinson's gristly death slowly continue to emerge. Investigators, however, are still working to determine a motive.

Several more human remains — an arm and a torso — were discovered Thursday along the shores of Lake Michigan, and are believed to belong to Robinson, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Anderson remains in the Milwaukee County Jail. His bond was set at $5 million.

