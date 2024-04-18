More remains found believed to belong to Sade Robinson

Friends and family of Sade Robinson, along with other community members, decorated the front yard of the home of her accused killer, Maxwell Anderson, in Milwaukee. Anderson was arrested April 4 and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson relating to Robinson’s death. Pink was Sade’s favorite color.

Several more remains believed to belong to homicide victim Sade Carleena Robinson were discovered along the shores of Lake Michigan early Thursday, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Robinson, 19, was reported missing April 2. That same day a leg was found on the lakeshore in Cudahy and additional remains were found in the city of Milwaukee.

The investigation eventually led to Maxwell Anderson, 33, who has since been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson in Robinson's death. In the days since Anderson was charged, volunteers have continued searching the Milwaukee area.

On Thursday, a person walking along a remote, tree-lined stretch of beach in South Milwaukee discovered an arm and torso, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"Our thoughts and prayers and the full support of this agency remain with Robinson’s family and loved ones, as theygrieve and process her tragic loss," the agency said.

The Sheriff's Office said it will continue with a previously planned search using a sonor detection boat to scour the lake for additional evidence. The search is scheduled for Friday.

Also on Friday, a vigil to honor Robinson is planned for Kilbourn Reservoir Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those who attend are asked to wear pink and bring pink balloons and flowers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: More human remains found, linked to Sade Robinson