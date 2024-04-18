Maxwell S. Anderson's father issues statement in Sade Robinson's death

The father of Maxwell Anderson, who has been charged with killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson, released a statement Thursday morning expressing sympathy to her family.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to express our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Sade Robinson. We are shocked and devasted by her senseless death," Steven Anderson wrote in a statement released by the attorney firm representing Maxwell Anderson.

"To Sade’s mother and father, words cannot express our sorrow for the incomprehensible pain and grief you are going through. We join the entire community in celebrating Sade’s life."

Steven Anderson ended the statement by requesting the media respect his family's privacy.

Maxwell S. Anderson was charged Friday with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson. In a court appearance Friday morning, his bail was set at $5 million.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. in room 146 of the Milwaukee County Courthouse Criminal Justice Facility.

According to the criminal complaint, which cites extensive surveillance footage, cell phone records and witness statements:

A friend reported Robinson missing at about 9 p.m. April 2 after she didn't show up for work. Police went to Robinson's apartment building, where a building secretary said Robinson told her April 1 that she was excited for a date that night.

Robinson’s cell phone records showed she arranged to meet someone at 5 p.m. at the Twisted Fisherman restaurant, 1200 W. Canal St., for dinner.

Management and workers at the restaurant told investigators that Robinson was there with Anderson, a former employee.

The two left the restaurant shortly before 6:30 p.m. and went to Duke’s on Water, 158 E. Juneau Ave., arriving in Robinson’s Honda Civic. After 9 p.m., they went to Anderson’s home on the 3100 block of South 39th Street.

Around 12:45 a.m., Robinson’s phone left the area and went to Milwaukee’s downtown, eventually reaching the Riverwest neighborhood, at Pleasant Valley Park. From there, it went to the Warnimont Park area in Cudahy, where it stayed until the phone’s battery died shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Warnimont Park is where a severed human leg was found around 5:29 p.m. April 2. Video at the park showed a Honda Civic at the park until about 4:30 a.m. A “human figure” was seen walking down a bluff several times and back to the area of the car.

At 7:32 a.m. April 2, Robinson’s burned Honda Civic was found near West Lisbon Avenue and North 29th Street in Milwaukee, with what officials later determined to be Robinson’s clothes and other belongings inside. On April 6, police found a foot in the area of the burned car that appeared to be from the same body as the severed leg.

Using video and witness statements, police identified Anderson as the suspect who burned the vehicle. He boarded a bus that took him near his home and arrived there on foot at about 8:35 a.m.

Early in the morning of April 4, sheriff’s deputies stopped Anderson’s vehicle and arrested him.

Preliminary results of the blood testing on the severed leg determined it belonged to Robinson.

