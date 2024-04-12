Maxwell Anderson charged with killing, dismembering 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson

Maxwell Anderson appears in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, as prosecutors were seeking to detain Anderson for an additional 72 hours before making a charging decision, on Tuesday April 9, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wis.

One week after his arrest, Maxwell S. Anderson has been charged with homicide in the death of 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson.

The charges confirm what many had grown to suspect in the last week and a half: that human remains discovered in Cudahy on April 2 belong to Robinson, who was reported missing April 1.

Anderson, who was arrested April 4, was charged Friday with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson. Anderson is expected to make a court appearance Friday morning, while officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Milwaukee Police Department have scheduled a press conference at 10 a.m.

Robinson, who graduated from high school a semester early and was working at Pizza Shuttle in Milwaukee, was a month away from earning an associates degree in criminal justice at Milwaukee Area Technical College. Her mother, Sheena Scarbrough, said Robinson considered pursuing a career in the U.S. Air Force and has multiple family members with military service.

"Her whole life was so ahead of her, she was so, so amazing. So beautiful, such a beautiful angel. Everywhere she went, people just admired my baby," Scarbrough told the Journal Sentinel on Tuesday.

Sheena Scarbrough shows a picture of her daughter Sade Carleena Robinson Tuesday, April, 9, 2024, in Milwaukee. Robinson was in Jamaica in this photo on a trip she took this year. She loves taking solo trips. She went to New Orleans, Atlanta and many other places. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Anderson had criminal history including domestic violence

Anderson, 33, of Milwaukee, has a criminal history that includes misdemeanor convictions of disorderly conduct and domestic violence across three cases from 2014 to 2019.

In two incidents, he destroyed property at the home of two relatives in Waukesha and Door counties. In the third, Anderson was accused of beating a man on a Milwaukee street when he intervened after seeing Anderson in an argument with a woman.

Anderson owns a home on Milwaukee’s south side. A neighbor, William Rosario, said Anderson kept a low profile and would be seen occasionally walking his dogs. Anderson has worked at several area bars, most recently on a part-time basis at Victor’s Nightclub, 1230 N. Van Buren St.

A manager there, Vic Jones, said Anderson was “well-liked” and known as a “good worker.”

Case unfolded over several days as remains found, Anderson arrested

The day after Robinson was reported missing, her car was found in flames in an alley near West Lisbon Avenue and North 30th Street. That evening, a human leg was discovered in Cudahy’s Warnimont Park. Additional human remains have been discovered in several Milwaukee locations since.

Two days after the leg was found, Anderson, 33, was arrested. He appeared in a Milwaukee County courtroom Tuesday in connection with the human remains case. There, prosecutors successfully argued that Anderson stay in custody for another 72 hours as investigators gathered more blood evidence in anticipation of criminal charges.

Robinson was named during the hearing, but members of Robinson’s family attended, accompanied by a victim advocate, and met with the prosecutor afterward.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Maxwell Anderson charged in death of missing Milwaukee woman