Our go-to guide for races in Ottawa, Allegan counties
This article is intended to be a resource for registered voters in Ottawa and Allegan counties for the 2024 election cycle. It will be updated as new candidates declare their intentions for office and provide information to The Sentinel. The candidate filing deadline is April 23.
Candidates who have upcoming events they wish to promote to the public or additional campaign information they want featured (i.e., websites, endorsements, etc.) may send information to newsroom@hollandsentinel.com.
Ottawa County
(i) Current incumbent
* Committee created, but official paperwork with clerk’s office not filed
** Incumbent is not running for re-election
Prosecutor (4-year term)
Sarah Matwiejczyk, Republican
Matwiejczyk is an assistant county prosecutor. Read about her candidacy here.
Campaign site: sarahmforprosecutor.com
Social: Sarah Matwiejczyk for Ottawa County Prosecutor (FB)
Endorsements: Current Ottawa County Prosecutor Lee Fisher, Former Prosecutor Ronald Frantz, County Sheriff Steve Kempker
Greg Todd, Republican
Todd is a private attorney affiliated with Ottawa Impact. Read about his candidacy here.
Websites:
Campaign site: gregtodd.com
Social: Greg Todd for Ottawa Prosecutor (FB)
Endorsements: Ottawa County GOP
Treasurer (4-year term)
Cheryl Clark (i), Republican
Clark was previously deputy treasurer; she was appointed treasurer in December 2023. Read about her candidacy here.
Endorsements: Amanda Price
*Ben Genser, Republican
Genser, who works in private investment, applied for the treasurer position in December. He is affiliated with Ottawa Impact. Read about his candidacy here.
Campaign site: benjamingenser.com
Social: Benjamin Genser for Ottawa County Treasurer (FB), twitter.com/BenGenser
Endorsements: Ottawa County GOP
Clerk/Register of Deeds (4-year term)
Justin Roebuck (i), Republican
Roebuck has served as the clerk/register of deeds since 2014.
Campaign site: justinroebuck.com
Social: Justin F. Roebuck - Ottawa County Clerk/Register (FB), twitter.com/JustinRoebuck
Drain Commissioner (4-year term)
Joe Bush (i), Republican
Bush has served as drain commissioner since 2013.
Campaign site: votejoebush.com/meet-joe
Sheriff (4-year term)
Jon Anderson, Republican
Anderson is a retired California law enforcement officer. Read about his candidacy here.
Eric DeBoer, Republican
DeBoer is the current Ottawa County undersheriff. Read about his candidacy here.
Endorsements: County Sheriff Steve Kempker
Michael Maycroft, Republican
Maycroft is a captain and bomb squad commander of the Grand Rapids Police Department. Read about his candidacy here.
Probate Court Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term)
Derek Dalman
Dalman is the deputy city attorney for Holland. Read about his candidacy here.
Campaign site: derekdalmanforjudge.com
Social: Derek Dalman for Probate Judge (FB)
Michael Zitta
Zitta is a Grand Haven private attorney. Read about his candidacy here.
Campaign site: zitta4judge.com
Social: Zitta for Probate Judge (FB)
58th District Court Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term)
Craig Bunce
Bunce has served in the district court seat since 2013. He previously worked in the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office.
Commissioners (4-year terms)
District 1
Jim Barry, Republican
Barry is the campaign finance manager for his brother, U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga. Read about his candidacy here.
Campaign site: electjimbarry.com
Social: Elect Jim Barry (FB), twitter.com/JimElect24
*Gretchen Cosby (i), Republican
Cosby, the current incumbent, has not yet indicated if she's running for re-election. She is affiliated with Ottawa Impact.
Chris Vander Sys, Republican
Vander Sys is a pilot and Air Force veteran. Read about his candidacy here.
Campaign site: electchrisvandersys.com
Social: Elect Chris Vander Sys (FB)
Danielle Smith, Democrat
Smith has worked as a chief human resources officer for more than 20 years. This is the second time she is seeking the District 1 seat.
Campaign site: electdaniellesmith.com
District 2
*Lucy Ebel (i), Republican
Ebel, the current incumbent, is running as the Republican nominee in a special May 7 recall election. She has not yet indicated if she's running for re-election in the fall. She is affiliated with Ottawa Impact.
Jordan Jorritsma, Republican
Jorristma is the legislative director for Republican State Rep. Curt VanderWall, who represents Michigan's 102nd District. Read about his candidacy here.
Campaign site: jordanjorritsma.com
Social: Jordan Jorritsma (FB)
Chris Kleinjans, Democrat
Kleinjans is a Navy veteran who works as a community nutrition instructor. Read about his candidacy here.
Campaign site: kleinjansforcountycommissioner.com
Social: Chris Kleinjans for County Commissioner (FB), twitter.com/ChrisKleinjans
District 3
Doug Zylstra (i), Democrat
Zylstra has served as the District 3 commissioner since 2019. Read about his candidacy here.
Campaign site: zylstraforcountycommissioner.com
Social: Commissioner Zylstra (FB), twitter.com/OCCommZylstra
District 4
Jacob Bonnema (i), Republican
Bonnema, who works in the insurance industry, has served as the District 4 commissioner since 2023. Read about his candidacy here.
Campaign site: jacobbonnema.com
Social: Jacob Bonnema County Commissioner District 4 (FB)
Chris Crothers, Democrat
Crothers is a founder and head brewer at Tulip City Brewstillery in Holland.
Campaign site: crothersforcommissioner.com
Social: Chris Crothers for County Commissioner (FB)
District 5
*Joe Moss (i), Republican
Moss, the current incumbent, has not yet indicated if he's running for re-election. He is the co-founder of Ottawa Impact.
Mark Northrup, Republican
Northrup has served as the mayor of Hudsonville since 2015. Read about his candidacy here.
District 6
Kendra Wenzel (i), Republican
Wenzel was appointed to the District 6 seat in December 2023 to finish the remainder of Kyle Terpstra’s term. She did not respond to The Sentinel’s request to write about her candidacy. She is affiliated with Ottawa Impact.
Campaign site: kendrawenzel.com
District 7
**Rebekah Curran (i), Republican
Curran, who began representing District 7 in 2023, filed in December to dissolve her campaign committee and is not seeking re-election in 2024. She recently announced her intention to run for U.S. Senate. No other candidates have filed to date.
*Rachel Atwood, Republican
Atwood is a self-described social media influencer for “We the People,” volunteering for multiple grassroots organizations to “restore individual liberties to the residents of Michigan and Ottawa County,” according to her LinkedIn page.
District 8
Rebecca Patrick, Democrat
Patrick is a retired regional director for the combined departments of Natural Resources and Environmental Quality.
Campaign site: patrick4ottawa.com
Social: Beck Patrick for County Commissioner (FB)
*Sylvia Rhodea (i), Republican
Rhodea, the current incumbent, has not yet indicated if she's running for re-election. She is the co-founder of Ottawa Impact.
District 9
*Roger Belknap (i), Republican
Belknap, the current incumbent, has not yet indicated if he's running for re-election. He is affiliated with Ottawa Impact.
Phil Kuyers, Republican
Kuyers served on the county commission from 2000 to 2022. Read about his candidacy here.
Campaign site: electphilkuyers.com
Angela Stanford-Butler, Democrat
Stanford-Butler is a brand manager for a local appliance and electronics company.
District 10
**Roger Bergman (i), Republican, has represented District 10 for the past 12 years and is retiring at the end of his term.
Josh Brugger, Republican
Brugger owns a home-building company in Grand Haven. Read about his candidacy here.
Campaign site: brugger4commissioner.com
Social: Josh M. Brugger (FB)
Endorsements: Roger Bergman
District 11
*Alison Miedema (i), Republican
Miedema, the current incumbent, has not yet indicated if she's running for re-election. She is affiliated with Ottawa Impact.
Allegan County
Prosecutor (4-year term)
Myrene Koch (i), Republican
Koch was first appointed prosecutor in 2018, then elected to a two-year term later that year. She earned a four-year term in 2020.
Social: Keep Myrene Koch Allegan County Prosecutor (FB)
Michael Villar, Republican
Villar is a private attorney who has run for prosecutor twice before. Read about his candidacy here.
Campaign site: votevillar.com
Social: Michael Villar for Allegan County Prosecutor (FB)
Sheriff (4-year term)
*Frank Baker (i), Republican
Baker was first elected sheriff in 2016. He has not yet announced if he plans to seek re-election.
Dean Brandt, Republican
Brandt, a welder/fabricator and former firefighter, is a “conservative constitutionalist” who would refuse to enforce red flag gun laws, according to his website.
Campaign site: deanbrandt4sheriff.com
Social: Dean Brandt for Allegan County Sheriff (FB)
Treasurer (4-year term)
Sally Brooks (i), Republican
Brooks has served as treasurer for more than 20 years, first taking office in 2003.
Drain Commissioner (4-year term)
*Denise Medemar (i), Republican
Medemar was first elected drain commissioner in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016 and 2020. She has not yet announced if she will seek re-election.
Chris Machiela, Republican
Machiela has worked a combined 12 years between the Ottawa County and Allegan County drain offices. Read about his candidacy here.
57th District Court Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term)
William Baillargeon (i)
Baillargeon was appointed to his seat in 2010, winning an election later that year. He was re-elected to six-year terms in 2012 and 2018.
48th Circuit Court Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term, new position)
Alice Bernal
Bernal is a private practice attorney in Dorr. Read about her candidacy here.
Campaign site: bernalforjudge.com
Social: Bernal for Judge (FB)
Jonathan Blair
Blair is the Allegan County Probate Court Administrator. Read about his candidacy here.
Campaign site: blairforallegan.com
Social: Blair for Allegan (FB)
Emily Jipp
Jipp is an assistant prosecutor in Van Buren County. Read about her candidacy here.
Campaign site: jippforjudge.com
Social: Jipp for Judge (FB)
Elizabeth Peterson
Peterson is an assistant prosecutor for Allegan County. Read about her candidacy here.
Campaign site: petersonforcircuitcourt.com
Social: Elizabeth Peterson for Circuit Court Judge (FB)
Endorsements: Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker, Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch
Commissioners (4-year terms)
District 1
Jim Storey (i), Republican
Storey, the board’s chair, was first elected in 2012. Read about his candidacy here.
Social: Jim Storey for Allegan (FB)
District 2
Mark DeYoung (i), Republican
DeYoung was appointed to the board in 2000 and has since been elected 12 times. Read about his candidacy here.
District 3
Dean Kapenga (i), Republican
Kapenga was first elected in 2006 and has won re-election eight times. Read about his candidacy here.
District 4
Scott Beltman (i), Republican
Beltman is wrapping up his first term on the board. Read about his candidacy here.
Social: Scott Beltman (FB)
District 5
Gale Dugan (i), Republican
Dugan was elected in 2016 and has been re-elected three times. Read about his candidacy here.
This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Our go-to guide for races in Ottawa, Allegan counties