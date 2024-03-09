Our go-to guide for races in Ottawa, Allegan counties

This article is intended to be a resource for registered voters in Ottawa and Allegan counties for the 2024 election cycle. It will be updated as new candidates declare their intentions for office and provide information to The Sentinel. The candidate filing deadline is April 23.

Candidates who have upcoming events they wish to promote to the public or additional campaign information they want featured (i.e., websites, endorsements, etc.) may send information to newsroom@hollandsentinel.com.

Ottawa County

(i) Current incumbent

* Committee created, but official paperwork with clerk’s office not filed

** Incumbent is not running for re-election

Prosecutor (4-year term)

Treasurer (4-year term)

  • Cheryl Clark (i), Republican

Clerk/Register of Deeds (4-year term)

Drain Commissioner (4-year term)

Sheriff (4-year term)

  • Eric DeBoer, Republican

Probate Court Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term)

58th District Court Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term)

  • Craig Bunce

    • Bunce has served in the district court seat since 2013. He previously worked in the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office.

Commissioners (4-year terms)

District 1

  • *Gretchen Cosby (i), Republican

    • Cosby, the current incumbent, has not yet indicated if she's running for re-election. She is affiliated with Ottawa Impact.

District 2

  • *Lucy Ebel (i), Republican

    • Ebel, the current incumbent, is running as the Republican nominee in a special May 7 recall election. She has not yet indicated if she's running for re-election in the fall. She is affiliated with Ottawa Impact.

District 3

District 4

District 5

  • *Joe Moss (i), Republican

    • Moss, the current incumbent, has not yet indicated if he's running for re-election. He is the co-founder of Ottawa Impact.

District 6

  • Kendra Wenzel (i), Republican

    • Wenzel was appointed to the District 6 seat in December 2023 to finish the remainder of Kyle Terpstra’s term. She did not respond to The Sentinel’s request to write about her candidacy. She is affiliated with Ottawa Impact.

District 7

  • **Rebekah Curran (i), Republican

    • Curran, who began representing District 7 in 2023, filed in December to dissolve her campaign committee and is not seeking re-election in 2024. She recently announced her intention to run for U.S. Senate. No other candidates have filed to date.

  • *Rachel Atwood, Republican

    • Atwood is a self-described social media influencer for “We the People,” volunteering for multiple grassroots organizations to “restore individual liberties to the residents of Michigan and Ottawa County,” according to her LinkedIn page.

District 8

  • *Sylvia Rhodea (i), Republican

    • Rhodea, the current incumbent, has not yet indicated if she's running for re-election. She is the co-founder of Ottawa Impact.

District 9

  • *Roger Belknap (i), Republican

    • Belknap, the current incumbent, has not yet indicated if he's running for re-election. He is affiliated with Ottawa Impact.

  • Phil Kuyers, Republican

  • Angela Stanford-Butler, Democrat

    • Stanford-Butler is a brand manager for a local appliance and electronics company.

District 10

  • **Roger Bergman (i), Republican, has represented District 10 for the past 12 years and is retiring at the end of his term.

District 11

  • *Alison Miedema (i), Republican

    • Miedema, the current incumbent, has not yet indicated if she's running for re-election. She is affiliated with Ottawa Impact.

Allegan County

Prosecutor (4-year term)

  • Myrene Koch (i), Republican

Sheriff (4-year term)

  • *Frank Baker (i), Republican

    • Baker was first elected sheriff in 2016. He has not yet announced if he plans to seek re-election.

Treasurer (4-year term)

  • Sally Brooks (i), Republican

    • Brooks has served as treasurer for more than 20 years, first taking office in 2003.

Drain Commissioner (4-year term)

  • *Denise Medemar (i), Republican

    • Medemar was first elected drain commissioner in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016 and 2020. She has not yet announced if she will seek re-election.

  • Chris Machiela, Republican

57th District Court Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term)

  • William Baillargeon (i)

    • Baillargeon was appointed to his seat in 2010, winning an election later that year. He was re-elected to six-year terms in 2012 and 2018.

48th Circuit Court Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term, new position)

Commissioners (4-year terms)

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

District 5

