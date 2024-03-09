Our go-to guide for races in Ottawa, Allegan counties

This article is intended to be a resource for registered voters in Ottawa and Allegan counties for the 2024 election cycle. It will be updated as new candidates declare their intentions for office and provide information to The Sentinel. The candidate filing deadline is April 23.

Ottawa County

(i) Current incumbent

* Committee created, but official paperwork with clerk’s office not filed

** Incumbent is not running for re-election

Prosecutor (4-year term)

Sarah Matwiejczyk, Republican Matwiejczyk is an assistant county prosecutor. Read about her candidacy here. Campaign site: sarahmforprosecutor.com Social: Sarah Matwiejczyk for Ottawa County Prosecutor (FB) Endorsements: Current Ottawa County Prosecutor Lee Fisher, Former Prosecutor Ronald Frantz, County Sheriff Steve Kempker



Treasurer (4-year term)

Cheryl Clark (i), Republican Clark was previously deputy treasurer; she was appointed treasurer in December 2023. Read about her candidacy here. Endorsements: Amanda Price



Clerk/Register of Deeds (4-year term)

Drain Commissioner (4-year term)

Joe Bush (i), Republican Bush has served as drain commissioner since 2013. Campaign site: votejoebush.com/meet-joe



Sheriff (4-year term)

Jon Anderson, Republican Anderson is a retired California law enforcement officer. Read about his candidacy here.



Eric DeBoer, Republican DeBoer is the current Ottawa County undersheriff. Read about his candidacy here. Endorsements: County Sheriff Steve Kempker



Michael Maycroft, Republican Maycroft is a captain and bomb squad commander of the Grand Rapids Police Department. Read about his candidacy here.



Probate Court Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term)

58th District Court Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term)

Craig Bunce Bunce has served in the district court seat since 2013. He previously worked in the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office.



Commissioners (4-year terms)

District 1

*Gretchen Cosby (i), Republican Cosby, the current incumbent, has not yet indicated if she's running for re-election. She is affiliated with Ottawa Impact.



Chris Vander Sys, Republican Vander Sys is a pilot and Air Force veteran. Read about his candidacy here. Campaign site: electchrisvandersys.com Social: Elect Chris Vander Sys (FB)

Danielle Smith, Democrat Smith has worked as a chief human resources officer for more than 20 years. This is the second time she is seeking the District 1 seat. Campaign site: electdaniellesmith.com



District 2

*Lucy Ebel (i), Republican Ebel, the current incumbent, is running as the Republican nominee in a special May 7 recall election. She has not yet indicated if she's running for re-election in the fall. She is affiliated with Ottawa Impact.



Jordan Jorritsma, Republican Jorristma is the legislative director for Republican State Rep. Curt VanderWall, who represents Michigan's 102nd District. Read about his candidacy here. Campaign site: jordanjorritsma.com Social: Jordan Jorritsma (FB)



District 3

District 4

District 5

*Joe Moss (i), Republican Moss, the current incumbent, has not yet indicated if he's running for re-election. He is the co-founder of Ottawa Impact.



Mark Northrup, Republican Northrup has served as the mayor of Hudsonville since 2015. Read about his candidacy here.



District 6

Kendra Wenzel (i), Republican Wenzel was appointed to the District 6 seat in December 2023 to finish the remainder of Kyle Terpstra’s term. She did not respond to The Sentinel’s request to write about her candidacy. She is affiliated with Ottawa Impact. Campaign site: kendrawenzel.com



District 7

**Rebekah Curran (i), Republican Curran, who began representing District 7 in 2023, filed in December to dissolve her campaign committee and is not seeking re-election in 2024. She recently announced her intention to run for U.S. Senate. No other candidates have filed to date.

*Rachel Atwood, Republican Atwood is a self-described social media influencer for “We the People,” volunteering for multiple grassroots organizations to “restore individual liberties to the residents of Michigan and Ottawa County,” according to her LinkedIn page.



District 8

Rebecca Patrick, Democrat Patrick is a retired regional director for the combined departments of Natural Resources and Environmental Quality. Campaign site: patrick4ottawa.com Social: Beck Patrick for County Commissioner (FB)



*Sylvia Rhodea (i), Republican Rhodea, the current incumbent, has not yet indicated if she's running for re-election. She is the co-founder of Ottawa Impact.



District 9

*Roger Belknap (i), Republican Belknap, the current incumbent, has not yet indicated if he's running for re-election. He is affiliated with Ottawa Impact.



Phil Kuyers, Republican Kuyers served on the county commission from 2000 to 2022. Read about his candidacy here. Campaign site: electphilkuyers.com

Angela Stanford-Butler, Democrat Stanford-Butler is a brand manager for a local appliance and electronics company.



District 10

**Roger Bergman (i), Republican, has represented District 10 for the past 12 years and is retiring at the end of his term.

District 11

*Alison Miedema (i), Republican Miedema, the current incumbent, has not yet indicated if she's running for re-election. She is affiliated with Ottawa Impact.



Allegan County

Prosecutor (4-year term)

Myrene Koch (i), Republican Koch was first appointed prosecutor in 2018, then elected to a two-year term later that year. She earned a four-year term in 2020. Social: Keep Myrene Koch Allegan County Prosecutor (FB)



Sheriff (4-year term)

*Frank Baker (i), Republican Baker was first elected sheriff in 2016. He has not yet announced if he plans to seek re-election.



Dean Brandt, Republican Brandt, a welder/fabricator and former firefighter, is a “conservative constitutionalist” who would refuse to enforce red flag gun laws, according to his website. Campaign site: deanbrandt4sheriff.com Social: Dean Brandt for Allegan County Sheriff (FB)



Treasurer (4-year term)

Sally Brooks (i), Republican Brooks has served as treasurer for more than 20 years, first taking office in 2003.



Drain Commissioner (4-year term)

*Denise Medemar (i), Republican Medemar was first elected drain commissioner in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016 and 2020. She has not yet announced if she will seek re-election.



Chris Machiela, Republican Machiela has worked a combined 12 years between the Ottawa County and Allegan County drain offices. Read about his candidacy here.



57th District Court Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term)

William Baillargeon (i) Baillargeon was appointed to his seat in 2010, winning an election later that year. He was re-elected to six-year terms in 2012 and 2018.



48th Circuit Court Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term, new position)

Commissioners (4-year terms)

District 1

Jim Storey (i), Republican Storey, the board’s chair, was first elected in 2012. Read about his candidacy here. Social: Jim Storey for Allegan (FB)



District 2

Mark DeYoung (i), Republican DeYoung was appointed to the board in 2000 and has since been elected 12 times. Read about his candidacy here.



District 3

Dean Kapenga (i), Republican Kapenga was first elected in 2006 and has won re-election eight times. Read about his candidacy here.



District 4

Scott Beltman (i), Republican Beltman is wrapping up his first term on the board. Read about his candidacy here. Social: Scott Beltman (FB)



District 5

Gale Dugan (i), Republican Dugan was elected in 2016 and has been re-elected three times. Read about his candidacy here.



This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Our go-to guide for races in Ottawa, Allegan counties