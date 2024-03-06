Abby Klomparens files to run against DeBoer in 86th House District

HOLLAND — A challenger has filed to run for Michigan's 86th House District against Republican Nancy DeBoer.

Abby Klomparens, a Democrat and daughter of former Holland City Councilmember Wayne Klomparens, has filed to challenge DeBoer, who is in her first term representing the district.

DeBoer, former mayor of Holland, announced her re-election campaign in January. The district includes Holland, Holland Township, and parts of Park Township and Laketown Township.

Klomparens said she was inspired by her parents — Wayne and Rhonda — who both taught at Holland Public Schools for over 30 years. Wayne served alongside DeBoer throughout his tenure from 2011-2019.

“I really credit both of my parents for my involvement in public service,” Klomparens said. “Those dinner table conversations about issues affecting the community resonated with me. I wanted to be involved in problem solving, involved in serving a community that served me for so long.”

Abby Klomparens

Klomparens said the area needs a representative to advocate for the needs of the community.

"We need leadership and representation, not photo ops and ceremonial certificates.”

Klomparens said recent happenings on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners also inspired her decision to run, and criticized DeBoer’s lack of comments on their governance.

“Their incompetence and small mindedness has served as a reminder of what happens when those without experience are put in a position of power … and put a personal agenda over people they serve,” she said. “Our current representative’s silence on the matter has not gone unnoticed.”

Klomparens said she got involved in politics in 2016 after her graduation from Grand Valley State University and the election of Donald Trump as president. She said she became “blatantly aware of my own ignorance of how our government works" and joined the League of Women Voters.

Klomparens’ first experience with the state legislature came as legislative aide for then State Rep. Winnie Brinks out of Grand Rapids.

“I fell in love with constituent services,” she said.

Klomparens later worked on Brinks’ state senate campaign. She returned to Holland in 2022, and began working for U.S. Sen. Gary Peters as his West Michigan Regional Coordinator.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

Klomparens is currently a member of Holland’s Human Relations Commission and previously served on the Macatawa Area Transit Authority Board.

There are currently no other candidates declared for the 86th District. The deadline for candidates to file is Tuesday, April 23.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Abby Klomparens files to run against DeBoer in 86th House District