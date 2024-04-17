Democrat joins crowded field in Ottawa County's District One

OTTAWA COUNTY — A Democrat from Park Township is taking another shot at a seat on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners.

Danielle Smith, 46, said she ran in 2022 because she wanted to be involved in county government.

"I think, in my initial run, I was just starting to understand myself — how the office ran and what really happens at the county level. It was more about having more diverse representation on the board to provide a perspective through that business lens that I care strongly about.

"I had a lot of good discussions, I got to listen to a lot of different community members — the real threat of Ottawa Impact came later on."

Danielle Smith is running as a Democrat for the District 1 seat on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners in 2024.

The far-right fundamentalist group, formed in 2021 over frustrations with county and state COVID-19 mitigation measures, currently has a seven-seat controlling majority on the 11-member board and made a series of controversial decisions in 2023 that led to five lawsuits within 14 months and a brief investigation from the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

"Now that we've had a couple of years with them having the majority on the board, I think my reasons have become maybe more elevated," Smith said. "It's been painful watching us move backwards."

Stakes for county elections are higher than ever across Michigan in 2024, after a change in state law lengthens terms for commissioners from two years to four.

"I'm really running because I feel very strongly that we need to accelerate efforts that enhance our reputation and make us an attractive place to live and work," Smith said. "We need to get back on track."

The district is currently represented by OI Republican incumbent Gretchen Cosby, who has filed to seek a second term. Cosby will face Republicans Chris Vander Sys and Jim Barry in August for a chance to represent Port Sheldon Township, Olive Township and most of Park Township. The winner will face Smith in November.

When listing priorities, Smith said she wants to ensure the county provides stable services.

"It's promoting good governance, both fiscally and ethically," she said. "I would say reinvesting in health services or services that really matter for our community members (is a priority). We've seen a dramatic decline in investment in that space, even though there are growing needs, not to mention escalating inflation."

The Battle Creek native said she's looking to be a voice of reason on the board to seek solutions via consensus from multiple perspectives.

"One thing I care really strongly about is collaborating across party lines to find common ground," she said. "That's something I feel like I'm positioned to do — it's largely been the focus throughout my career. And I think it's really, really important right now that people are coming together, sharing their perspectives, but ultimately, finding that common ground so that we can move forward."

Smith has worked in human resources for more than 20 years. She currently leads HR for an investment company based in Grand Rapids.

She said her career experience has fueled her passion for addressing workforce barriers.

"I've really being involved in the community to try to attract and retain talent," she said. "This has been something that I hold near and dear, being raised in a manufacturing household myself. In West Michigan, we are challenged with being able to attract and retain people, regardless of skill level."

Smith received her undergrad in political economics and a master's degree in labor relations, both from Michigan State University. She's lived in West Michigan for more than 15 years. She's been active in professional boards and has volunteered for several nonprofits.

"From a purely political standpoint, I've always intended to get involved at the local level," she said. "And I've just reached a point in my life where I feel like I can apply my life and professional work experiences to improving the community."

She said the negative media attention revolving around the current board has damaged Ottawa County.

"We need to address some of the things that have been happening, that have led to now countless lawsuits and costs associated with legal services," she said. "(We need to make sure we're) abiding by just basic guidelines and policies and making good decisions — like ensuring we've got appropriate representation on our committees and that we're following the Open Meetings Act and providing our constituents with clarity and transparency."

Smith has been married to husband Tyson Smith for over 20 years. The couple share two teenage children who attend West Ottawa Public Schools.

Dates to know

Tuesday, April 23: Filing deadline for Ottawa County candidates

Tuesday, May 7: Special recall election for District Two

Tuesday, Aug. 6 : Michigan primary election

Tuesday, Nov. 5: Michigan general election

