District Four candidate is tired of revenge politics and wasted money

OTTAWA COUNTY — Chris Crothers never pictured himself in local politics, but events over the past 18 months in Ottawa County inspired him to get involved.

"I've been feeling for a long time that more young people should be involved in local politics and investing in their community," Crothers, 32, said when asked why he's running for the District 4 seat on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners.

He's also disheartened by what he's seen from the current Ottawa Impact majority.

"I see a lot of revenge politics, wasting our money. It's just what they're doing. Doesn't seem to be solving any problems. It seems to be creating them," he said.

Chris Crothers is running as a Democrat for the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners against Republican Jacob Bonnema.

Assuming no additional candidates file to run, Crothers, a Democrat, will face District 4 Republican Jacob Bonnema, who is running for re-election.

Bonnema took office in January 2023 as a member of Ottawa Impact, a far-right fundamentalist group that formed in 2021 over frustrations with county and state COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Ottawa Impact required candidates to sign a contract saying they agree to the group's core principles, including the belief the U.S. is an "exceptional" Judeo-Christian nation "blessed by God." Those who signed the contract received OI's financial backing, including campaign fliers, billboards and website support. Bonnema has since separated from the group.

Crothers said he believes he's more in touch with young families in the district.

"I was born and raised in this district, and so I've lived every part of my life (here). Bonnema moved here around 2015 and is a Texas Republican, and he's bringing that kind of far-right mentality — even though he broke away from Ottawa Impact," Crothers said.

"I think that was just a political move because his ideologies still line up with most of what they do. He just doesn't like how they're doing it."

Crothers said young families are moving into the district, which includes Zeeland, Zeeland Township and portions of Holland Township.

"I think there's a lot of young families moving in. I don't know that they're politically active. I think the ones that would be politically active put that energy into their churches and ignore politics," Crothers said.

"So my thought is, if I can activate them, then I have a chance because I'm not coming out here with far-left ideologies or anything like that. I may feel that way with some of my personal politics, but I don't think that needs to be necessarily brought to the table when I'm representing District Four."

He pointed to a series of controversial decisions in 2023 that led to four lawsuits and a brief investigation from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

"Cutting the health department's funding, taking the money from Ottawa Food ... it's like they're trying to bring everything in-house under the guise of making government smaller, but they're just trying to gain control."

Stakes for county elections are higher than ever across Michigan in 2024, after a change in state law lengthens terms from two years to four.

"It doesn't seem that hard," Crothers said of the commissioner role. "I feel like I'm going to actually add to the conversation and be helpful."

Crothers is a founding member and current head brewer at Tulip City Brewstillery in Holland. The business opened in 2019.

He said his business sense has helped build a healthy perspective on how government operates.

"I've been watching all of the meetings ... and I got a pretty good grasp on it," he said. "I don't think I've missed a meeting since January last year."

He describes himself as a problem solver who approaches conversations with an open mind.

"If you can explain something to me logically, I'm on board. If there's no logic behind it, I'm just going to be like ... you have to justify it," he said. "One big character thing about me is I believe you have to go into every discussion being able and willing to change your mind. I don't know that Ottawa Impact does that based on the smirks, so that's just a core thing for me.

"I think that I am far more willing to change my position based on what the community tells me during this campaign process than the competition. I think the competition is just going to stay in their bubble and get fed what they want to hear."

He said he wants to roll up his sleeves and solve problems.

"My focus is going to be addressing the root cause of issues," he said. "Elected representatives don't do a great job of reaching back out to their community; they're not accessible to all of the population. I really want to see what I can do to actually, truly represent our community, our district."

Dates to know

Tuesday, April 23: Filing deadline for Ottawa County candidates

Tuesday, May 7: Special recall election for District Two

Tuesday, Aug. 6 : Michigan primary election

Tuesday, Nov. 5: Michigan general election

