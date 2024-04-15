Pastor, school board president Craig Van Beek running for Allegan County board

SALEM TWP. — A local pastor and school board member is throwing his hat in the ring for a seat on the Allegan County Board of Commissioners.

Craig Van Beek of Salem Township announced he will run as a Republican to represent District 1 on the Allegan County board. The district includes the Allegan County portion of the city of Holland and Fillmore, Laketown, Overisel and Salem townships.

District 1 is currently represented by Jim Storey of Holland, who is the chairman of the board. Storey was first elected in 2012 and is in his sixth term. He is seeking re-election.

Craig Van Beek, a pastor and Hamilton school board president, is running for Allegan County commissioner in 2024.

Van Beek has been a pastor at Burnips United Methodist Church and Monterey United Methodist Church for the last seven years. He is also the president of the Hamilton Community Schools Board of Education. Van Beek has been on the board for six years and president for the last two.

More: Our go-to guide for races in Ottawa, Allegan counties

“I’ve decided to run because I want to do more for our community and county,” Van Beek wrote in a release. “I’ve served Hamilton Community Schools and children for years, and I hope our residents will let me serve them and their families as a whole in a bigger role in our county.”

In addition to his school board role, Van Been has also served on the Allegan County OnPoint Community Mental Health board for two years.

Local pastor and school board member Craig Van Beek announced he's running for the Allegan County Board of Commissioners.

Van Beek said his work on local boards has involved working to make decisions while “keeping communication and transparency at the utmost importance.”

“Throughout my years of community service, I have seen the conservative values of Allegan County and I stand for those same values,” he stated. “The values of faith, community, family, and love for our local school districts. I am excited about the potential of serving District 1 in a larger capacity and being a voice for the people I serve.”

Van Beek and Storey will face off in the Aug. 6 primary election. The winner will earn the Republican nomination in November. According to the Allegan County elections website, there are currently no Democrats filed to run for the seat. The filing deadline is Tuesday, April 23.

Terms on county boards of commissioners will be for four years — up from two years — starting with commissioners elected this year, following a change in state law.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Pastor Craig Van Beek running for Allegan County board