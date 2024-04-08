Election Day round-up: Your entire Sioux Falls voter guide is here

Tuesday is the first election of 2024, and the day will feature two races tied to two governing bodies central to the overall daily operations of thousands of residents and families in the city of Sioux Falls.

The first race, the largest, is for the Sioux Falls City Council, while the second is for the Sioux Falls School District board of education. We've brought you multiple stories since candidates filed in February.

So, if you need a refresher, here's a recap of all that's unfolded in the last few months, from how to vote to who said what for each race.

Northeast city council candidates Miranda Basye, Neil Jeske and David Zokaites.

What to know about the city council races?

Sioux Falls residents will see eight candidates on their ballot for Sioux Falls City Council when they head into voting booths on April 9, though only two of the city's four races have more than one candidate vying for the seat.

The candidates for the two contested races include:

Northeast seat

Miranda Bayse

Neil Jeske

David Zokaitis

At-Large C seat

Jordan Deffenbaugh

Richard Thomason

Allison Renville

City council candidates Jordan Deffenbaugh, Richard Thomason and Allison Renville.

Two other candidates will automatically win Tuesday, because their races are uncontested. Jennifer Sigette and Ryan Spellerberg will fill the Northwest and Southwest district seats, where Councilors Greg Neitzert and Marshall Selberg are term-limited after eight years.

You can read about each of their plans for their new positions here, and you read read about why the other six chose to run here.

All of them each have ideas for how they'd like to improve the city, which they laid out during a mid-March debate, recapped here.

What council candidate controversies have unfolded?

But it's those uncontested races that have current councilors worried about the city's long-term outlook.

Councilors Neitzert and Selberg emphasized their concerns had nothing to do with the two candidates who are now assured to be replacing them, but said the issue was a broader sense that fewer people were interested in running for city council as the city grows. You can read more on the issue here.

Meanwhile, candidate Jeske started his campaign based around criticizing what he calls Sioux Falls' "tyrannical city government."

Allison Renville speaks to the crowd about Sioux Falls police not letting them pass on the bridge leading up to the state penitentiary on Friday, April 5, 2024, on North Drive in Sioux Falls.

And Renville, as of Friday, organized a peaceful protest Friday to push back against use of force by officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department, following the arrest of a Native American man earlier this month. The force used by officers is currently under investigation internally. It's also being reviewed by the state's Division of Criminal Investigation. More on this here.

Who is running for Sioux Falls school board?

Five candidates are vying for two, two-year terms on the board, with Marc Murren's and Kate Serenbetz’s terms ending June 30. Serenbetz is not seeking re-election and said it's been an honor to serve the community during her 15-year streak on the board.

School board candidates Gail Swenson, Bobbie Tibbetts, Marc Murren, Pat Starr and Stuart Willett.

The candidates include:

Gail Swenson

Bobbie Tibbetts

Marc Murren

Stuart Willett

Pat Starr

To find out more about each candidate and why they chose to run, check out exploring their platforms.

What debates have unfolded?

The five candidates vying for the two seats on the Sioux Falls School District’s Board of Education were part of a debate sponsored by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters in mid-March. The candidatates covered everything from diversity, equity and inclusion issues to what role school vouchers have in South Dakota today. You can read the full recap here.

And at the beginning of this month, Starr questioned the transparency of the process behind a recent Sioux Falls School District decision to give teachers raises by way of a new memorandum of understanding between the district and Sioux Falls Education Association. He said the decision should have been voted on by the board, but a spokesperson for the district outlined the MOU was part of the existing contract, which allowed the district to amend that contract if necessary through such an agreement.You can read more here.

How can I vote?

Absentee voting began March 25 and ends Monday. You can absentee vote by mail with an application from the Secretary of State's office. You can also vote absentee in-person with a photo ID at the Minnehaha County Administration Building at 415 N. Dakota Avenue.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. You can find out where to vote using this map, or by checking on the Secretary of State's website.

A map showing voting locations in Sioux Falls

