Sioux Falls City Council candidates face criticism for participation in use of force protest

Two candidates for the At-Large C seat up for grabs in Tuesday's election are at odds over the role that one of them played in a protest last week about issues surrounding the Sioux Falls Police Department's use of force, and which of them might be better equipped to deal with similar situations in the future.

The protest Friday afternoon involved dozens of people demonstrating in a "March for Justice" against the department's use of force in the arrest of Daniel Bettelyoun last month.

At least one officer can be seen apparently attempting to strike Bettelyoun, a 44-year-old Native American, in a video captured by a family member March 25. Another officer is seen then deploying a Taser on Bettelyoun. At least four other officers are seen in the video assisting in the arrest. The officers' names have not been released and the video alleges his arm was broken.

More: Dozens protest SFPD use of force in Daniel Bettelyoun arrest

Allison Renville, a candidate for the At-Large C council seat, helped organize the protest and led it, at one point meeting with police who blocked the road after determining that "participants went outside of the scope of the issued permit" in regards to the use of vehicles, as stated in a press release.

“Police are being dramatic," Renville told the Argus Leader at the time. "I actually expected this.”

Northeast district candidate Neil Jeske was also present at the protest, and told the Argus Leader that, "We need to see the body camera footage. We need to see all sides of this."

Demonstrators walk for the March for Justice on Friday, April 5, 2024, along North Drive in Sioux Falls.

When the Argus Leader reached out to other candidates about their thoughts on the protest march or the reasons behind it, Jordan Deffenbaugh, also a contender for the At-Large C seat, was critical of some of the signage that accompanied it.

"I don't think it's appropriate for a candidate to march under or alongside banners that say "F--- the Police" ... Elections are a job interview, and it doesn't strike me as the kind of behavior that's becoming of anyone running for an elected office," Deffenbaugh wrote. "As Councilor, I look forward to working alongside our law enforcement agencies to bring them to the table for conversations with justice impacted populations. Progress starts with dialogue, and I look forward to facilitating those difficult conversations if I am elected."

In a Monday interview, Renville countered that Deffenbaugh's critique is "based in his perspective," and that it showed where he would stand in situations like this — what she called "the wrong side." She later added she believed that was "due to his limitations and lived experiences."

Renville said that banners at the march reading "FTP" stood for "For the People," and that a sign captured in an image by the Argus Leader that read "F--- SFPD" was "an old sign that's been there."

A person in the image, however, is seen holding the scene as they're marching in the demonstration.

A demonstrator carries a "F--- SFPD" sign during the "March for Justice" Friday, April 5, 2024, in Sioux Falls. Editor's note: The obscenity has been intentionally blurred to comply with Gannett's policy.

More: Dozens protest SFPD use of force in Daniel Bettelyoun arrest

Jeske said Monday that he'd seen flyers about the protest but hadn't been specifically invited, and simply wanted to see what was going on. Asked about the banners mentioned by Deffenbaugh, Jeske said, "I'm not involved with that."

Renville also said she said she believed the roads should have been closed as demonstrators marched, and said that arguments between them and police weren't over "scary stuff."

She added she'd had a conversation with Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum, which she characterized as "good," but that in other cities, she believed interactions involving police and protests were being addressed more effectively.

The Argus Leader also reached out to the other candidates on the ballot, as well as the two candidates who are running unchallenged for their seats, asking them if they had any thoughts about how the protest should have been handled or its call to address the allegations of unnecessary use of force. Here's what they said:

Richard Thomason, At-Large C candidate: "I don’t have enough information at this time, but trust there will be a thorough investigation into the incident."

More: Sioux Falls City Council election: 6 questions with candidates for the At-Large C seat

Miranda Basye, Northeast candidate: "I’m grateful we live in a place where people bring others together for peaceful community events to raise their voices on the issues they’re passionate about. I will continue to listen to expert analysis about the situation as well as engage with those who have contacted me directly about what they’re experiencing."

More: Sioux Falls City Council election: 6 questions with candidates for the Northeast seat

David Zokaites, Northeast candidate: "Police only receive three months of training. That's not nearly enough considering the type of work that they do. Too much of police officer training seems to be focused on fear for officer safety, and an associated need for control. Not enough of their training is focused on de-escalation, civil rights, and mental illness. I would like to see police officer training gradually extended to three years. I'd also like to see more focus on just calming down and remembering that we should all be nice to each other."

Sioux Falls officers, like all SD officers, are required to complete a 13-week course at the state's Law Enforcement Training Academy within 12 months of an officer's hiring date to be certified, according to state law. There's also a variety of mandetory in-service training required for officers to remain certified, including training in navigating domestic violence situations and firearms requalification, according to the South Dakota Attorney General's Office.

Ryan Spellerberg, Southwest candidate (running unopposed): "I don't have enough information on this specific event. I will just say that I am a strong supporter of the SFPD and what they do for the city of Sioux Falls."

More: Two new Sioux Falls city councilors won’t be on the ballot in April. Who are they?

Jennifer Sigette, Northwest candidate (running unopposed): "Nobody should ever have to fear the police but I also know law enforcement officers serve us everyday with the threat of harm existing. If there has been excessive force there should probably be an investigation but again I don't really know about this case."

As for the use of force matter, it is currently being investigated internally by the police department, though the department has asked the state Division of Criminal Investigation to also review.

According to the South Dakota Unified Judicial System's record database, Bettelyoun's charges tied to the incident include felony possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, driving with a revoked license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in vehicle, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's Sioux Falls branch also announced last week the group is launching an investigation regarding the use of force from the police officers.

More: Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum addresses Thursday's officer-involved shooting

And though the protest was planned in advance, it unfolded the day after of a police shooting in Sioux Falls last week, where two Sioux Falls officers, while assisting Minnehaha County deputies on a call, shot a white man police said approached officers while brandishing two knives.

The two officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave as DCI investigates this also. The shooting was the first involving weapons fired by law enforcement within city limits this year, but the 19th since 2004.

Election Day polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find out where to vote using this map, or by checking on the Secretary of State's website.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Should Sioux Falls council candidates participate in protests?