'Beautiful, buttery soft leather': Grab this Kate Spade bag for over $100 off — plus other deals of the day
Wake up and smell the savings! It's a new day with new ways to save — if you know where to look. We've done the legwork and found the best deals worth shopping now. Today you can score a gorgeous Kate Spade tote for over $100 off, fun Lego flowers that will never wilt for $48 and a Coach bag for an incredible 70% off — plus plenty of other Mother's Day-worthy picks. Don't miss the 10-in-1 Ninja Foodi for $100 off and cushy Sanuk flip-flops for just $32. Keep scrolling and get your spring shopping on.
Kate Spade Knott Medium Crossbody Tote$244$348Save $104
Coach Meadow Shoulder Bag$158$528Save $370
Frameo Digital Picture Frame$50$100Save $50
Drecell Handheld Vacuum$34$170Save $136
Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet Set$48$60Save $12
Sanuk Islay ST+ Stripe Women's Flip-Flops$32$50Save $18
Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven$230$330Save $100
Innza Laser Hair Removal$60$95Save $35 with coupon
House Ur Home Large Charcuterie Board Set$45$80Save $35 with coupon
Kate Spade Katy Small Bifold Snap Wallet$83$118Save $35
Spoil Mom (or yourself) this Mother's Day with a gift that won't leave her side. This Kate Spade crossbody — over $100 off at checkout — is a classic beauty, and it gets even better inside. The main center compartment zips shut and interior pockets zip and snap. The tote doubles as a crossbody, thanks to the detachable, adjustable strap. We love this warm, go-with-everything taupe, but check out all the fab options, including cream and icy blue croc styles for just $209 and a bold pink.
"This might be my favorite KS handbag design," wrote a fan who snapped up three styles! "Beautiful, buttery soft leather with an even softer interior. Design is clever with a larger handbag utility in a much smaller size with so many compartments!"
Another added: "It's got that signature Kate Spade flair that catches eyes, but it's also timeless enough to go with any outfit, whether you're rocking jeans and a tee or dressing up for a fancier affair."
Another giftable option: This shapely leather Coach shoulder bag, which is currently a wild 70% off. At that discount, this beautiful bag is bound to sell out. It's got it all: two zippered pockets, a roomy interior, a helpful inner pocket and a zippered closure. The reddish-gold hue complements pretty much anything in your wardrobe.
"Love love love," wrote one smitten shopper. "This bag is well constructed, fits everything I need to carry, including my laptop, and is absolutely, amazingly gorgeous.".
Wow her this Mother's Day with a steady stream of photos and videos — and save $50! This smart 10-inch frame lets you preload photos and videos and send more from afar via the Frameo app. All she'll need to do is touch the screen to switch photos. (Multipacks are also on sale.)
One delighted shopper wrote, "I love sending and receiving photos on this. It makes me smile to look up and see I’ve been sent new photos. Great way to stay in touch with relatives who don’t live close by."
Wave this magic wand around your car, home or office and watch the dirt, crumbs and pet hair disappear. At just over a pound, the vac feels like virtually nothing, but sucks it all up with ease. The crevice nozzle helps it fit into tight spots, and the built-in LED illuminates dark corners. Two HEPA filters are included.
"Perfect little vacuum to keep in the car!" said one five-star shopper. "It’s powerful enough to get all the crumbs and dust and small enough to keep in the back seat pocket for easy access. Love the little attachment to help reach between the seats."
A fresh bouquet is a lovely Mother's Day gift, but let's be honest — it's not all that original, and it will quickly become a wilted mess. Not so with these everlasting Lego blooms! Bond as you build the 939-piece set together, then she can display the vibrant wildflower build for years to come. Right now, they're down to $48 (was $60).
One five-star shopper raved, "The colors are fantastic and rich. The plant designs are refined and fairly accurate at reproducing the different varieties of flora. This set can be built in under an hour and features simple, easy-to-understand instructions. The instruction booklet also includes informative paragraphs about the designer, the plants, as well as the parts used in creating the set. ... This is a fun and rewarding set and actually similarly priced to a bouquet of live cut flowers."
Snag these cushy Sanuk flip-flops for a low $32 (was $50) at REI. The soft contoured footbed and EVA midsole mean your feet can enjoy long walks on the beach as much as you do. Hemp, algae and recycled sponges were used in the making of these sustainable thongs. Available in sizes 5 to 11.
"Super comfy," raved one fan. "These are a bit thicker than expected, but very comfy, and I like that the strap is higher."
With all the cool, multitasking air fryer/ovens out there, it can be hard to know which one to pick. But according to 10,700 five-star reviewers at Amazon, the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 is the way to go —and it's currently $100 off and the lowest price of the year! Add to cart now, and it'll be air frying, baking, broiling, toasting, roasting up a storm for you in no time.
"I use this every day!" wrote one fan. "We are a family of six and I have been wanting this larger size Ninja air fryer. ... I am short on kitchen counter space but honestly this thing could almost replace my oven and microwave if I needed it to! ... I have been using it at least once (but usually multiple times) per day. I make chicken breasts from frozen super easily using the air roast function, I also air roast zucchini and red onion slices to go with the chicken and man, oh man is it all delicious and so simple! ... We also make pizza in this, as well as various veggies and snacks like green bean fries and cauliflower tots."
As we shed layers and bare our skin, we may find a hairy situation. For an alternative to annoying razors and expensive salon visits, check out this No. 1 bestselling laser hair removal tool. The permanent hair zapping tech is effective on darker hairs that contrast with fairer skin, and the device works almost anywhere hair grows — chin, bikini line, legs, pits, arms. Just avoid the eye area.
"Run don't walk," advised a happy reviewer. "I have dark, coarse hair and have dealt with razor bumps my whole life. I did not expect this to work as well as it has. I wish I had a before-and-after because I am too stunned to speak. I am only on week five and I have about 85% less hair growth. ... It is tedious, but the auto feature is helpful and trust me, it is worth every second of your time."
We’ve found the 007 of cheese boards and it’s nearly 45% off with the on-page coupon. The impressive bamboo server has four secret drawers, special slots and hidey spots galore. Of special note: a tray of knives and party tools that slides into the board. There are even markers and slate labels to id what’s on the menu, ceramic bowls and a round divided serving tray.
You don’t have to wait for a party to enjoy this either. “Must buy for charcuterie board lovers,” wrote one five-star fan. “The quality is wonderful. ... I should have gotten this ages ago. We do boards once or twice a week. I love this thing.”
Class up your everyday essentials with this beautiful bifold. It's made of soft, textured leather with a silky faille interior. The snappy five-inch wallet keeps you organized with four slots, a zippered pocket and a handy exterior slip pocket, and right now you can save $35.
It's a great gift too! One happy recipient gave it a "10/10" and wrote, "I absolutely love this wallet! My boyfriend got it for me and its the perfect size and color. Super soft and great quality!"
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.