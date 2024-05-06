'Beautiful, buttery soft leather': Grab this Kate Spade bag for over $100 off — plus other deals of the day

Spoil Mom (or yourself) this Mother's Day with a gift that won't leave her side. This Kate Spade crossbody — over $100 off at checkout — is a classic beauty, and it gets even better inside. The main center compartment zips shut and interior pockets zip and snap. The tote doubles as a crossbody, thanks to the detachable, adjustable strap. We love this warm, go-with-everything taupe, but check out all the fab options, including cream and icy blue croc styles for just $209 and a bold pink.

"This might be my favorite KS handbag design," wrote a fan who snapped up three styles! "Beautiful, buttery soft leather with an even softer interior. Design is clever with a larger handbag utility in a much smaller size with so many compartments!"

Another added: "It's got that signature Kate Spade flair that catches eyes, but it's also timeless enough to go with any outfit, whether you're rocking jeans and a tee or dressing up for a fancier affair."

