Sioux Falls police shoot man near Cayman Court Assisted Living Facility

Sioux Falls Police Department officers and South Dakota Highway Patrol respond to a developing situation Thursday, April 4, 2024, near Cayman Court Assisted Living Facility in the 4100 block of W. Cayman Street in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Department officers and South Dakota Highway Patrol are responding to a shooting involving officers near Cayman Court Assisted Living Facility in northwestern Sioux Falls.

Law enforcement currently have parts of West Cayman Avenue, North Career Avenue and North Potter Avenue closed off to the public. The incident took place in the 4100 block of West Cayman Avenue.

Officers were assisting deputies with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office at a building in the area, and while inside, a man they were looking for threatened officers with a knife, a press release from the police department stated.

"Sioux Falls Police officers used less-lethal munitions in an attempt to stop the threat, but it was unsuccessful," the release states. "Officers were again threatened with a knife and fired a gun at the suspect to stop the threat. The suspect was given first aid and was taken to a hospital for treatment. There were no other injuries to anyone involved."

The release did not state what officers were assisting deputies with ahead of the shooting. It also does not state how many officers may have fired a gun or in condition the man may be.

This is the first shooting involving Sioux Falls Police Department officers this year.

The assisted living facility is part of Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare, but officials with the facility were not immediately available for comment. It's unclear whether incident is directly tied to the facility or a building across the street, as well as whether the man involved is directly tied to the facility.

Yellow crime scene tape can be seen blocking off parts of the parking lot and the street in front of the assisted living facility.

Department spokesman Sam Clemens stated department officials are expected to speak about the incident during the daily police briefing with media Friday. That briefing happens at 10:30 a.m.

Officials with South Dakota Highway Patrol referred media back to local law enforcement.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum has requested the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, which is a division under the South Dakota Attorney General's Office and handles internal investigations involving shootings tied to police, to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

