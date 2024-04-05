Live updates: Sioux Falls residents protest use of force in Daniel Bettelyoun arrest

Supporters of Daniel Bettelyoun, a 44-year-old Oglala Lakota man seen in a video depicting his arrest by officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department, are planning to protest the use of force by officers involved in the incident.

Multiple Indigenous groups, including the American Indian Movement; Minneapolis-based Indigenous Protector Movement; and TiWakan, a Sioux Falls non-profit, are expected to conduct a "March for Justice" protest 2 p.m. Friday at the Pioneer Memorial and Amidan Affair sign.

The video, taken by a family member of Bettelyoun, begins with two Sioux Falls officers on top of Bettelyoun during his arrest, which took place March 25. One officer is seen apparently attempting to strike Bettelyoun. Another officer then deploys a taser device on Bettelyoun. At least another four officers are seen in the video assisting in the arrest.

According to the South Dakota Unified Judicial System's record database, Bettelyoun's charges tied to the incident include felony possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, driving with a revoked license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in vehicle, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's Sioux Falls branch announced April 1 the group is launching an investigation regarding the use of force from the police officers.

Supporters of Bettelyoun have iterated a list of demands ahead of the April 5 rally.

According to a flyer from the indigenous groups, this includes:

"The immediate suspension without pay of the officers who attack Daniel Bettelyoun pending a 3rd party investigation"

"A Department of Justice Investigation into Sioux Falls Police Department misconduct against the Native and Indigenous Community"

"A hault [sic] to all colonial settler violence perpetrated by Police Departments across Turtle Island to Native, Indigenous, and BIPOC peoples"

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum told media during a press conference Friday morning that protest organizers obtained a permit to conduct the event. Thum said at least 30 people are expected to attend the protest, but recalled that it can be sometimes challenging to predict how many people will actually show.

Indigenous Protector Movement said in a Facebook post, which includes the video of Bettelyoun's arrest, the group intends to organize a caravan to bring supporters from Minneapolis to the protest.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Live updates: Sioux Falls residents protest use of force in Daniel Bettelyoun arrest