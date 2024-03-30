'I use my air fryer way more': These silicone liners are on sale for just $7 on Amazon

We LOVE our air fryers. The multitasking wonder is the best thing to happen to the kitchen since the microwave; it makes getting dinner on the table mind-blowingly fast and easy. Well, how'd you like to make getting dinner off the table easier? Silicone liners make air fryer cleanup a snap, and this No. 1 bestselling set from Amazon is on sale for only $7.

Why is this a good deal?

Well, um, they're over 50% off! That's the lowest price they've ever been ... and likely the smartest $7 you'll spend this week.

Why do I need this?

As far as low-maintenance appliances go, you can't really beat the air fryer. But just like anything else, if you use it regularly, it's going to get schmutzed-up. If you don't like having to periodically dig burnt crumbs out of the bottom of the fryer or put your basket at risk of rusting, air fryer basket liners are a great way to save yourself the headache of cleaning. Paper liners are popular, but if you want something reusable, these silicone liners can be wiped clean, or tossed in the dishwasher for messier kitchen projects.

They're nonstick and, being silicone, you can spread the easy-cleaning joy to your microwave, too. However you use them, they'll make the entire meal-time production even easier.

More than 3,000 shoppers have become basket cases over these easy-peasy inserts, bestowing five-star raves! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers rave about how dreamy cleaning is with these liners.

"Can’t live without these if you have an air fryer," raved this not-hyperbolic-at-all fan. "Keeps air fryer basket clean. No need to wash the air fryer basket with these — just give it a wipe. No more rusting air fryer basket!"

"The only thing I don’t like about my air fryer is having to clean it," groaned this gourmand. "This eliminates that issue. The food still got crispy just like if I cooked it without this."

"These are Awesome!" said another rave reviewer. "I use my air fryer way more since I bought these!"

"[The] first impression was that product is a little smaller than expected, but turned out to fit just right into the Ninja Foodie," wrote a happy cook. "I was a little reluctant to use the fryer for greasy and otherwise messy stuff; now I can just empty the liner after use and either hand-wash or pop it into the dishwasher and give a quick wipe to the fryer and ready to go again. Really encourages me to get the fullest use of my Foodie."

Looking to expand your air-frying horizons? This handy flip-cookbook can be your go-to guide from appetizers to dessert. And it's also on sale!

