Sioux Falls school board candidates file campaign finance paperwork with $40K in donations

More than $40,000 have already poured into campaign accounts for the upcoming April 9 school board election, according to pre-election campaign finance reports due Tuesday, 15 days prior to the election.

Donations have come from former teachers and principals, supporters of the Sioux Falls School District, local millionaires and more residents who have an interest in seeing one of five of the candidates take two open seats on the board for a two-year term. Even former board president Cynthia Mickelson gave to both Marc Murren’s and Bobbie Tibbetts’ campaigns.

Murren raised less than he did at this time three years ago when he ran for school board and won his seat in 2021 with a pre-election campaign finance report at $17,063.97, compared with his current $13,485.

Tibbetts raised the most of her peers so far at $17,493.80 in pre-election campaign fundraising, which surpassed Murren’s 2021 pre-election fundraising, but wasn’t quite close enough to beat Dawn Marie Johnson’s 2023 pre-election fundraising record of $17,770.50.

This pre-election campaign finance report season beat the 2021 election season, when five candidates had raised more than $35,000 at this point in the race.

Stuart Willett's full campaign paperwork, including a vital document entitled "local jurisdictions campaign finance disclosure report," hasn’t been uploaded to the Sioux Falls School District website yet, but here’s what we can see from the other four candidates’ campaigns, listed by how they are on the district website.

Marc Murren

Marc Murren raised $2,135 in unitemized direct contributions from individuals who donated $100 or less, and $11,350 in itemized direct contributions from individuals who gave more than $100, including:

$2,000 from Tom & Kris Reaves

$1,000 each from Mike Teslow, Lindsay Stern, Matt Paulson, former Washington High School principal Jan Nicolay, Dwight & Kathryn Dykstra, and Joe & Kathryn Carmody.

$500 each from Brad Swenson, John Sturdevant, Drew Reaves, and Loren Murren.

$250 each from Mark & Cynthia Mickelson, Michael & Karen Mahan and Steve Hildebrand, who is the founder of the Promising Futures Fund.

$200 each from Rod Schuldt, Jeff Scherschligt and Wayne Carney.

He’s spent $9,589.96 on advertising, $300 to nonprofit charitable organizations, $540 on postage and $498.35 on printing, for a total of $10,928.31 in expenditures.

Marc Murren is running for a seat on the Sioux Falls School District Board of Education.

He started with a balance of $223.37 from his last campaign cycle when he was elected in 2021, and with $13,485 total in campaign income and $10,928.31 in expenditures so far, he has an ending balance of $2,780.06 at this time.

Gail Swenson

Gail Swenson raised $1,432 in unitemized direct contributions from individuals who donated $100 or less, and $7,650 in itemized direct contributions from individuals who gave more than $100, including:

$1,000 each from Bonnie Mehlbrech and Sandra & Grant Wearne.

$500 each from Kevin & Barb Kavanaugh, Katie Wearne, and Pat McMunigal, who is the treasurer of Swenson’s campaign.

$250 each from Susan Lee, Janice Nicolay, and Evelyn Griesse.

$200 each from Eric & Ruth Grinager, Susan Aguilar, and Denny & Linda Pierson.

$150 each from Mare Van Tassel, Carla Middlen, John & Stacey Pohlman and Thomas Cool.

$100 each from Mark & Karen Swenson, Tom & Ann Garry, Ann Robertson, Tasha Margarita, former Lincoln High School principal Valerie Fox, Vernon & Tami Brown, Debra Lucas, Candis Hanson, Susan Cronkite, Sandra & Thomas Hendry, Elaine Roberts, Twila Baedke, Douglas Allen & Kathy Case, Sonja Mentzler, Mary Standaert, Norman Bliss, Barbara Lindquist, Arlene Brandt-Jenson, Kim Soldatke, Cynthia Zechmann, Sheryl Johnson, who is running for Rep. Dusty Johnson’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Melanie Bliss, who moderated the school board candidate debate for the League of Women Voters earlier this month.

Swenson also received $500 from the in-state political action committee Change Agents of South Dakota, and a donation valued at $122.84 in stamps and thank-you notes from campaign treasurer Pat McMunigal.

Gail Swenson is running for a seat on the Sioux Falls School District Board of Education.

She’s spent a total of $7,608.46 so far on her campaign, including $3,270 in advertising with Lamar, $2,766.51 on printing signs, $900 in advertising with the Dakota Scout, $212.40 for “Design Work for Printing,” $179.39 on rack cards, $136 on stamps, $64.53 for “ActBlue fees” for online donations, $55 on business cards, $19.63 on a clipboard and legal size portfolio, and $5 on a cashier’s check.

With a total campaign income of $9,582 and $7,608.46 in expenses, Swenson has $1,973.54 remaining in her campaign account at this time.

Bobbie Tibbetts

Bobbie Tibbetts raised $1,075.95 in unitemized direct contributions from individuals who donated $100 or less, and $15,217.85 in itemized direct contributions from individuals who gave more than $100, including:

$1,000 each from Matt Paulson, First Premier Bank CEO Dana Dykhouse, Douglas Muth, Patrick Seykora and L.G. Everist president and chairman Tom Everist.

$521.15 each from Amanda Seykora, Reggie Kuipers, Bob Baker, and Micah Aberson.

$500 each from First Premier Bank President Dave Rozenboom, Garry Jacobson, Kimber Severson, Dan Kirby, Nicholas Gustafson, Matthew Bock, and Robert Fagnan.

$350 from Natalie Eisenberg

$300 from Gerry Krueger

$260.73 each from Dustin Haber and Suzanne Veenis.

$250 each from Tony Nour, John Henkhaus, and Catherine Jacobson.

$208.65 from Jody Nour and Angi Allen, who is a fellow plaintiff in the lawsuit against the Sioux Falls School District for its decision to cut the gymnastics program last year.

$200 each from Orlen Tschetter, R. Bury, and Bryce Healy.

$150 from Cynthia Mickelson

$104.48 each from Tom Van Wyhe, Rich Adcock, Anthony Saigh, Charity Condon, Vanessa Humpal, Brad Jankord, Kristen Ericcson, and Eric Van Beek, who is a fellow plaintiff in the lawsuit against the Sioux Falls School District for its decision to cut the gymnastics program last year.

Tibbetts also received $1,000 from the in-state political action committee Sioux Empire Better Government Committee, and $200 from the candidate committee Schlekeway for Senate.

Bobbie Tibbetts is running for a seat on the Sioux Falls School District Board of Education.

She’s spent a total of $2,375.58, including $2,084.18 on printing, and $291.40 on credit card fees.

With $17,493.80 in campaign income, and $2,375.58 in expenditures, Tibbetts has $15,118.22 remaining in her campaign account at this time.

Stuart Willett

Stuart Willett's documents so far show he contributed $500 to his own campaign, and two individuals, Kim Petterson and Kathy Sullivan, also gave $500 to his campaign.

Stuart Willett is running for a seat on the Sioux Falls School District Board of Education.

His paperwork also shows he spent $144.35 on a flier as a communication expenditure.

Pat Starr

Pat Starr raised $2,850 in unitemized direct contributions from individuals who donated $100 or less, and unlike his peers, doesn’t have any itemized direct contributions from individuals who gave more than $100.

Pat Starr is running for a seat on the Sioux Falls School District Board of Education.

76 Art in Sioux Falls donated a logo design to him, estimated at $225. He’s spent $18 on bank fees, and has $2,832 left to spend at this time.

