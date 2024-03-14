Vouchers, DEI, books: Sioux Falls school board candidates give hot takes ahead of Election Day

Five candidates vying for two seats on the Sioux Falls School District’s Board of Education took part in a debate Wednesday night about educational issues ranging from reading scores to library policies.

The debate was sponsored by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters, and was moderated by Melanie Bliss, with the League. Bliss encouraged attendees to vote in the joint city and school election April 9, especially for the school board candidates who represent the nearly 26,000 children in the district.

“We need to send to the polls on April 9th at least 26,000 voters who care about the students in this school district,” Bliss said, adding voter turnout for school board elections is often abysmal. “I hope everyone in this room can bring 1,000 people (to the polls).”

Melanie Bliss (center) moderates a debate between school board candidates (left to right) Stuart Willett, Pat Starr, Marc Murren, Gail Swenson and Bobbie Tibbetts at the Sioux Falls School District office on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Here’s what the candidates, each seeking a two-year term, had to say during the debate.

Introductions

Each of the candidates gave an introduction and closing statements that attempted to appeal to the audience abour why they should vote for them.

Bobbie Tibbetts said she has a vested interest in the district as a parent because the decisions made at the school board level affect her family as well as the students she mentors.

Gail Swenson spoke about her more than 40 years of experience working in education and said that’s what makes her uniquely qualified to be a board member.

Incumbent board member Marc Murren said he grew up in the Sioux Falls School District and ran because he cares about kids and has worked with them as an educator for more than 40 years.

Outgoing city councilor Pat Starr said he’s running on openness, transparency and fiscal responsibility. He said he knows there will be tough decisions made during the next two years, but the bottom line is the students.

Stuart Willett spoke about his experience teaching in New York city schools and said public schools need to adjust and prepare for the future affects of artificial intelligence.

The role of a school board member

On the first question regarding the role of a school board member, candidates largely agreed their main focus is setting policy.

Starr also added the board sets long-term plans for the district.

Willett said board members should also be a voice for residents and parents, and have an understanding of what’s going on in schools.

Murren added board members also seek input from teachers, residents, administrators and more on the policies they adopt, and seek to support policies that support children.

Swenson noted the board also handles budget and operational issues, guides the district and represents the community.

Tibbetts said the board also acts as a liaison to the community and listens to peoples’ concerns to land on the best outcomes.

Diversity, equity and inclusion

The second question centered on the role of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the district’s hiring practices, with more than 43% of students and almost 5% of staff in the district considered diverse.

Starr said it’s important to have teachers who look like their students, and that equity and inclusion are key to making the community successful.

Murren said the district should always hire the best people, and that the district receives few applicants from people considered part of a minority population. It’s important that staff are sensitive to different cultures, he said.

Swenson said she knows the district is failing to get more hires to mirror the diverse, growing community, tand she wishes the staff looked more like the student body. She said she knows the district is going to continue to try to become more diverse.

Tibbetts said she wanted to focus attention toward what the district is doing to attract candidates of all backgrounds, so they’re understanding of all the backgrounds in the schools.

Willett said the biggest problem is with diversity of thought. He said he was worried about the National Education Association or United Federation of Teachers indoctrinating educators.

Vouchers

Most of the candidates agreed vouchers shouldn’t be given to students who attend private schools, except for Willett.

Murren said vouchers take money away from public education and that if private schools accept vouchers, they shouldn’t “pick and choose” students like those in special education.

Starr said public education needs to be funded first and he’s never supported vouchers.

Tibbetts said vouchers exist where public schools fail, and that taxpayer dollars need to go to the public schools.

Swenson said public dollars should not fund private schools or homeschooling.

Improving test scores

Candidates had a variety of responses to a question about how they’d work to improve reading, math and science scores across the district.

Willett referred to a theory called Krashen’s Input Hypothesis. Starr spoke about how the state is investing money into a new prison and emphasized the importance and opportunity of having students read by third grade.

Murren said reading in kindergarten through third grade is part of his mission and pointed to the district’s research-based, science-based, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension curriculum.

Swenson said to speak to teachers and instructional teams and ask what they need from the board. Tibbetts said she’s also had conversations with teachers about students’ ability to read.

Library policy

Would any of the candidates favor a change to the current school district policy regarding the selection of library books? They all answered, “No.”

Starr and Swenson both said no. Murren said no, and noted a policy is in place that allows parents to complain about a title or ask that their child not check out certain titles. Tibbetts said no because the policy allows for parental oversight. Willett agreed with what Tibbetts said.

Social studies standards

A question came up about whether the district had implemented the new social studies standards yet. Teachers must begin teaching to the new standards by the 2025-2026 school year. While that’s still two years away, the question allowed the candidates to give their takes on the standards.

Tibbetts said the standards and their implementation will be the focus of the new board when elected.

Swenson said she wasn’t a proponent of the new standards and questioned how the district would implement them.

Murren, who taught social studies for 38 years, said he thinks the standards are especially difficult for younger grades, like second graders who will have to memorize a lot.

Starr said it’s bad when politics are injected into public education and that the standards won’t be good for students, but since there's a standard, they will be put in place in the district and be part of an open, transparent policy to get people involved.

Willett said highly-effective teachers will show the public how to deal with issues like the implementation of the new standards.

