Election Day is April 2. Here's what Marshfield area voters need to know.

Here's your guide to contested races in the April 2 election in the Marshfield area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a mix of races on the ballot, including city council, school board, county board, the presidential preference primary and two state referendum questions.

There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:

Here's the list of contested races for Marshfield-area voters

(i) denotes incumbent

Marshfield City Council

Marshfield City Council members serve two-year terms. Five of the council's seats are up for election this spring.

District 1: Michael J. Feirer (i), Gina Morrell

District 3: Mathew Samson, Natasha Tompkins (i)

District 7: Brian Giles (i), Tim Moen

District 1 Candidate Q&As: Meet one of the candidates running for Marshfield District 1 alderperson in the April 2 election

District 3 Candidate Q&As: Meet the candidates running for Marshfield District 3 alderperson in the April 2 election

District 7 Candidate Q&As: Meet the candidates running for Marshfield District 7 alderperson in the April 2 election

Marshfield School Board

Six candidates are running for three seats on the Marshfield School Board. School Board members serve three-year terms. The board consists of seven members. Current School Board member Karen Shulman is not seeking reelection.

Frances Bohon (i), Nicole Forst, Steven Kizer, Richard Kranz, Karen Ott, S.A.M. Steiner (i)

School Board Candidate Q&As: Marshfield School Board candidates answer additional questions ahead of April 2 election

Wood County Board

All 19 Wood County Board seats are up for election this spring. Board members serve a two-year term.

District 1: Dave LaFontaine (i), Wayne Schulz

District 1 Candidate Q&As: Meet the candidates running for Wood County District 1 supervisor in the April 2 election

Presidential preference primary

The following candidates will appear on the ballot for Wisconsin voters.

Democratic Party : Joe Biden (i), Dean Phillips

Republican Party: Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump

Your Guide to the 2024 Elections: The candidates running for president

State referendum

QUESTION 1: “Use of private funds in election administration. Shall section 7 (1) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that private donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum?”

QUESTION 2: “Election officials. Shall section 7 (2) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums?”

More on state referendum questions: Wisconsin's April 2 referendum questions and the 'Zuckerbucks' debate, explained

