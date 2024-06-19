Summer means it's warm even after the sun goes down, so why not take family movie night outside? It's easier than ever with this miniature projector for the iPhone — just pair it with your smartphone and stream away on the side of the house, the garage door or an outdoor movie screen if you're feelin' a little fancy. You can pick it up for an unbelievable $59 with the on-page coupon.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Aside from the impressive discount, the Elephas is one of the most affordable options in its price range. Right now, it's marked down lower than even the budget-focused options. Most other miniature projectors start around $65 and go up from there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this little gadget.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Despite its small size, this projector uses an efficient cooling system that keeps fan noise to a minimum — so you can hear what's happening on the screen instead of an annoyingly loud whirring.

The high-definition screen expands up to 200 inches. (For reference, most movie theater screens are anywhere between 700 and 1,500 inches.) It works with your iPhone but is also compatible with a variety of other devices, including laptops, streaming sticks and even Blu-Ray players.

The built-in speakers are small but powerful (although you can extend the audio to an external system if you have one). Unlike many projectors, this one is bright and color-accurate enough that you'll get a viewing experience faithful to what the director intended.

What reviewers say 💬

More than 5,800 fans say this mini projector is a five-star buy.

Pros 👍

"I've had this set up on my deck under an easy-up with a waterproof cover over it for storage for three years!" one watcher raved. "It stays outside all summer. I bring it inside when the easy-up cover gets taken off in really bad weather or in the winter, but we do use it in all seasons, including wintertime. It's been a wonderful little projector."

"This is the perfect little projector to take on the go," wrote another fan. "Its compact design and convenient carry case make it a great option for traveling, with quick setup and take down. Used with my iPhone so I needed to purchase an extra cord, but was referenced in the listing so the expectations were set. Streamed multiple apps from it so far with no real issues. Highly recommend!"

"This small projector packs a big punch," said a third buyer. "The resolution is amazing. I do a lot of on-site trainings, and this projector is so easy to just throw in my bag. I love that I don't have to travel with a giant projector any longer. In the summer, we use it to project movies outside for the kids. I've even used it to play video games outside by projecting onto my garage doors!"

Cons 👎

Sound is a sticking point for some buyers. "I think this product is very good. It is fun to watch movies and shows with family and friends. The only thing that could be improved is the sound, because sometimes it's hard to hear when you're watching certain shows. Also, the mini holder that comes with this product is not very strong ... so I recommend getting a separate holder, otherwise, this product is great!"

Another mostly satisfied fan said, "We bought this to watch movies outside and to take camping. Comes with a nice storage/carrying case. Great picture quality and brightness! Performs better than expected. The only downside is it doesn't have Bluetooth audio capabilities. Easily fixed by using an aux audio cable, though."

