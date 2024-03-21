Meet one of the candidates running for Marshfield District 1 alderperson in the April 2 election

Incumbent Michael Feirer will face challenger Gina Morrell for the District 1 seat on the Marshfield City Council in the April 2 election.

Marshfield City Council members serve two-year terms. Five of the council's seats are up for election this spring.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Stevens Point Journal asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the city and why they are running for the position. Feirer did not provide responses.

Gina Morrell

Gina Morrell

Age: 46

Residence: Marshfield

Occupation and education: Cosmetologist; 1995 graduate of Marshfield Senior High School and 1996 graduate of Aveda Institute of the Arts

Relevant experience: 20-plus years serving the community as a hairstylist, member of the Grant Elementary PTO, heading school fundraisers, volunteering at community events, participating in MACCI, Elks, Eagles, and American Legion events

Campaign website/Facebook page: Gina morrell alderperson district 1 on Facebook

Why are you running for office?

Morrell: I love Marshfield and I want it to keep growing. My life experiences and my career have taught me a lot − how to really listen and learn from the young and the old, rich and poor, and all political stances. I think Marshfield is still a small town with a big city attitude, people like that. We as adults have to do better for our younger generation. I want to give the voice back to the people here; I want our community to thrive. I don't want to be just another rubber stamp for the people at the top. What we have on the council isn't creating the change people want to see.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Morrell: Our residents want transparency and they want to know how we are being fiscally responsible; they don't want to see wasteful spending. The council and city government have good intentions but need to keep their ethics issues in check. They want our schools to rise to the top again and get awareness out for our drug and mental illness problems.

What makes Marshfield a destination for visitors and new residents and how would you continue to make attracting people to the community a priority if you were elected to the City Council?

Morrell: Marshfield continues to attract families with our small-town charm and low crime, great public and private schools, our family-run businesses, how you're not just a number on the population sign but a neighbor, a friend, a coworker. I always knew I wanted to come back to Marshfield to raise my own family because I truly loved growing up here.

There has been much discussion about public safety in the city, especially with staffing at the Marshfield Fire Department. How would you work to ensure adequate funding for public safety in the city?

Morrell: You can't put a dollar value on public safety because our lives are priceless. But let's closely review the staff operational costs and ensure funds are there. If it means reducing the budget from another source somewhere, this could happen. We want to confirm we're not overspending frivolously, pay closer attention to budgets throughout the whole process and actually hold accountability to spending. Raising taxes isn't the answer.

More local news: Pope Francis appoints new bishop to serve Diocese of La Crosse as Bishop Callahan retires

More local news: Stratford classic car restoration shop fined $95,000 in federal court for altering VIN numbers on car parts

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on X (formerly Twitter) @ErikPfantz.

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: April 2024 election: Marshfield City Council District 1 candidates