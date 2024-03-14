Marshfield School Board candidates answer additional questions ahead of April 2 election

Six candidates are running for three seats on the Marshfield School Board in the April 2 election. Incumbents Frances Bohon and S.A.M. Steiner will face challengers Nicole Forst, Steven Kizer, Richard Kranz and Karen Ott.

School Board members serve three-year terms. The board consists of seven members. Current School Board member Karen Shulman is not seeking reelection.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Marshfield News-Herald asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the district.

Read additional responses: Meet the candidates running for Marshfield School Board ahead of the February primary election

Frances Bohon

Frances Bohon

Residence: Marshfield

Occupation and education: A small business owner, including a beekeeping business; past work experience as a civil litigation attorney and oncology nurse; earned bachelor’s degrees in psychology and English double major, and in nursing, and a juris doctorate in law

Relevant experience: As a mother and grandmother, I understand the range of student talents and needs. I have grandchildren at our high school, middle school and two elementary schools. My work experiences have taught me to listen, study, consider and weigh issues, to work with others, problem-solve, deal honestly and lead. I know the value of the dollar and hard work through widowhood, single parenthood, remarriage and small family businesses with employees. By legislative appointment, I served on a state professional standards committee for education for six years and have served on our local school board.

Nicole Forst

Nicole Forst

Age: 41

Residence: Town of McMillan

Occupation and education: I am an IT project manager. I have a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in psychology.

Relevant experience: I have three children in the Marshfield School District. In the upcoming school year of 2024-25, I will have a child in high school, middle school and elementary school. I am very active in our community with volunteering in the classroom and ran many events with the parent-teacher organization over the past five years. I also am involved with many clubs in the community.

Campaign website/Facebook page: Nicole Forst for School Board on Facebook

Steven Kizer

Steven Kizer

Age: 47

Residence: Marshfield

Occupation and education: I am a cardiovascular technologist in Marshfield’s Cardiac Cath Lab. I have a degree in respiratory therapy and continued education in order to become a registered cardiovascular invasive specialist. In the Marines, I worked in the intel community repairing cryptographic radios. My elementary, middle school and high school life was all here in Marshfield, and I’ve been proud to call Marshfield home for 40 years.

Relevant experience: In my service to our country, I became a non-commissioned officer and leader of Marines. I helped guide and shape young Marines and fine tune their careers. I am now a team lead in my current profession and assist the clinic’s clinical education team on occasion. My adult life has been committed to serving others through protecting, saving and improving lives.

Campaign website/Facebook page: I’ve been relying heavily on my personal Facebook page along with the traffic my interview with Marshfield Broadcasting has generated.

Richard Kranz

Richard Kranz

Residence: Marshfield

Occupation and education: bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Campaign website/Facebook page: My campaign phone number is 715-990-4100 and my email is richardkranz4schoolboard@gmail.com.

Karen Ott

Karen Ott

Age: 59

Residence: Marshfield

Occupation and education: Retired English teacher; bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, master's degree in teaching English from UW-Stevens Point

Relevant Experience: Lifelong member of the Marshfield community, graduate of Marshfield High School, parent of two Marshfield High School graduates, grandparent of current students, teacher in the district for 32 years

Campaign Website/Facebook page: Karen Ott for School Board on Facebook

S.A.M. Steiner

S.A.M. Steiner

Residence: Town of McMillan

Occupation and education: Parent educator; former speech-language pathologist; ballet instructor; bachelor's degree in zoology and French from Duke University; master's degree in communication sciences and disorders from the University of Texas at Austin; graduate certificate in infant, early childhood and family mental health from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Relevant experience: Over five years serving on the Marshfield School Board, including on the Employee Relations, Policy/Legislation and Facilities committees; mother of four adult children, two of whom attended the Marshfield School District; 15 years as a pediatric medical speech pathologist specializing in learning disabilities, head injury, neurogenic disorders; founding member of the mentoring program Family of Friends, including 10 years mentoring an at-risk child

Campaign Website/Facebook page: SAM Steiner for School Board on Facebook

Residents often talk about academic challenges in the School District. If elected, how will you work to improve academic performance in Marshfield schools?

Bohon: Improving academic performance is always the number one ongoing mission. It’s accomplished in the classroom, so we start by gathering the staff and listening to their ideas. As a board member, my decision making supports the best of these ideas and practices with resources. I have supported after school and online tutoring; high school flex time scheduling; curriculum reviews and resources; AP, dual credit and honors course offerings; academic competitions at the local, state and national levels; career-based learning and apprenticeships; industry recognized certifications; special education and student services; the alternative school; online course offerings; and more.

Forst: First, I would review data in core areas like math, English language arts, and science. After analyzing the information, I would work on determining what contributes to increases or decreases in scores. This includes discussions with teachers, because they are the key to education. After any improvements are made, communicating the changes, along with their outcomes, would be the next step. It is also important to remember that improving academic performance is not a one-time challenge, it is something that takes continuous attention and review.

Kizer: It starts with listening to teachers and finding out what tools they’re asking for in order to be more successful. Student surveys could also be a very useful tool in finding out what they feel could be done to provide a more comfortable learning environment. When we realize that we’re falling short in school, our work lives, or even life in general, the most important thing we can do in order to move forward is to put our ego aside and accept things for what they are in order to fix things appropriately.

Kranz: I will need to look into the details of why students in Marshfield Public Schools are falling behind on basics such as reading and math, and get the input of the teachers in order to isolate the problems and to determine their needs. Examining the staffing, materials and facility needs of our teachers and staff will be crucial in this process. I will also work to make sure that the needs of our special needs students are being met and improved. While we improve the basics we can also offer additional resources for the arts, music and other educational programs.

Ott: Every school district relies heavily upon data to measure academic success. I would encourage administrators and staff to carefully consider our district’s academic challenges to determine our greatest priorities for academic improvement. Because a clear vision for district academic goals is crucial, I would promote and support the process for creating clear goals. Professional staff use their expertise to consider how current practices can be improved, while administration provides targeted professional development and resources directly related to academic success. As a board member, my responsibility is to ensure there is time and effort dedicated to the process leading to improvement.

Steiner: We work as a team − parents, teachers, administration and School Board − constantly to improve our schools. A student’s academic performance improves when they have a sense of well-being and confidence; solid curricula; skilled and caring teachers; and safe home/school environments. I work with the team to improve all of those factors. How? Reduce cellphone use, make counseling accessible, approve well-researched curriculum changes, attract top-notch teachers and dispel the rumors that our community does not care about its schools. Early childhood experiences directly affect academic performance. More support for parents is happening through Let’s Keep Talking. Our kids can achieve.

The district recently had a facility improvement referendum fail. How do you think the district should proceed with addressing necessary building safety, maintenance and upgrades?

Bohon: Normal maintenance is part of the ongoing operational budget. With revenue limits, voters must decide on larger facility improvements requiring long-range planning. Proactive building upgrades allow for replacing aged systems, improving school safety features and enhancing the efficiency of instructional spaces for students. To be fiscally responsible and accountable, those decisions should be made by the voters. The School Board’s responsibility is to include building professionals, community, students, and staff in identifying these items in the best interests of students’ education and safety. That responsibility doesn’t stop with a failed referendum. The School Board must use input to reassess direction.

Forst: After reading the details about the past referendum, I felt the district did a thorough and comprehensive assessment. While there was a lot of information, $99.5 million is a significant sum. The district should acknowledge that we have to invest in our future, but it cannot happen at the expense of citizens' livelihoods. The most important thing is transparency, and the district should present a logical, comprehensive plan that can be referenced to communicate any identified needs, intentions, or potential impacts to the community.

Kizer: The district should approach this with the students as the priority. First, show that we want to invest in improved education by providing funding to upgrade materials and spaces for arts and music and tech programs and provide additional resources and staffing for our special education programs that are in need. Attach that to some funding driven to make sure our learning environments are safe and comfortable for our students, and I think our community will be much more agreeable. We must show that education comes first with funding and then provide positive results for our community.

Kranz: The short answer is that we need to spend more wisely. Yes, of course we need to address the necessary safety and maintenance issues, but we also have to better convey these facility upgrade needs with the general public. We must understand that while we all wish to invest in our schools, we must spend wisely in order to not burden taxpayers with any unnecessary property tax increases. Despite the financial restraints, I believe we can still maintain our facilities and improve our schools. I will work hard to ensure that taxpayer monies are being spent wisely.

Ott: When determining needs regarding building safety, maintenance, and upgrades, the board should seek input from people who regularly spend time in the buildings: community members, building administrators, maintenance and custodial personnel, teachers and building staff, parents, and students. To be fiscally responsible, the budget should reflect priorities − needs versus wants. The district should identify future needs and save for long-term projects, just as homeowners do. That said, when the district’s needs are greater than what can be addressed within the budget, a sensible referendum must be considered to ensure safety and long-term viability of the buildings.

Steiner: The referendum went down in a “perfect storm”: inflation, property valuation spike and no “Yes” committee. But facilities need to be addressed. How? We are making permanent changes in how we interface with the public to reassess the needs/use of our school buildings. Our students, teachers and community are giving input with surveys and discussions. Facilities affect academic performance, our ability to attract top-notch staff and the future of our community. The facilities committee oversees the excellent work of our facilities and business teams to tackle acute building issues that can’t wait. Our community will drive the long-range plan.

Improving communication and transparency between the district and community was discussed several times during the primary race. If you were elected to the board, what steps would you take to address these issues?

Bohon: Current staff implement a lot of communication. However, I believe we could add a communications specialist who will consistently use avenues of communication that connect best with our community to provide accessible, meaningful, and accurate information. This school year our instructional staff has offered classes for adult community members that have been a well-received community outreach. Marshfieldschools.org offers information about this, as well as other events, curriculum, and policies. I would also like to try a Marshfield Education (community) Fair. Booths could showcase course offerings, services, extracurriculars, academic competitions, how to access information, concessions by food course students, and more.

Forst: I would like to create a communication plan for our board. All board members would have to work together to ensure that a clear, consistent message is sent to the community. Perhaps this looks like a coffee social, a newsletter, surveys, or advertising School Board meetings. The end goal is to foster successful communication. Ensuring that information reaches the public leads to improved understanding, engagement, and trust. Trust between the district and the community is essential for successful learning environments. In order to ensure communication is improving, success metrics would also be valuable to show communication goals are achieved.

Kizer: The pandemic turned everyone’s lives upside down and as an unfortunate result, communication between parents and our district was damaged. This hasn’t been appropriately addressed and I know we can restore things. There are many ways to kickstart this effort. One way is to ask parents to volunteer even when not necessarily needed. Our district’s parents need to feel warmly welcomed into our schools. Another idea is to invite the police department to speak at public board meetings to update parents on how we’re keeping our schools safe. I will work tirelessly for our district to remedy these communication barriers.

Kranz: Parental oversight is the key. Parents must be fully aware and involved in the educational process. Making sure all parties are involved − parents, teachers, students and staff. Have all parties observe and participate in School Board meetings when possible. Invite our local police and fire heroes to inform all parties about public safety. All academic performance reports must be readily available to the public. I will also take my responsibility to provide oversight as a School Board member seriously.

Ott: Communication and transparency are two very different topics. One step I would take to improve communication is to encourage the district to regularly evaluate the tools used to distribute information to a diverse audience. When the community desires communication or information about any topic, they should be able to connect relatively quickly. Another step I would take is to continually clarify that when people discuss transparency, it implies something is being hidden dishonestly. The fact is, confidentiality laws are in place to protect people, and legally some information cannot be shared. The board is required to follow the law.

Steiner: We have so much to celebrate about our schools. It’s a full-time job to gather and circulate that good news effectively. In years past, my suggestion for a director of communication did not make it out of committee. Now the time is right for making that change. A community that gets few updates and invitations to our public schools is ripe for false rumors and negativity. I continue to suggest regular “coffee with the School Board” and further develop the community education program started this year. Kids do better in families and communities that champion their work and their schools.

More local news: Retired Marshfield court clerk sentenced to five months for stealing over $200,000 from city

Wood County inspections: Seven restaurants with no violations

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on X (formerly Twitter) @ErikPfantz.

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: April 2024 election: Marshfield School Board candidates