Meet the candidates running for Wood County District 1 supervisor in the April 2 election

Incumbent Dave LaFontaine will face challenger Wayne Schulz for the District 1 seat on the Wood County Board in the April 2 election.

Board members serve a two-year term. All 19 Wood County Board seats are up for election this spring.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Marshfield News-Herald asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the county and why they are running for the position.

Dave LaFontaine

David LaFontaine

Age: I am 85, with a birthday coming up in a few weeks.

Residence: Marshfield

Occupation and education: I have been a registered professional civil engineer since 1965. I graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1961. After graduation, I went to work for the city of Milwaukee until I entered into the Army as a second lieutenant at Fort Eustis, Virginia. After basic officers school I became a training officer for ROTC cadets for the summer of 1962. I was further assigned to a railway engineering company as a maintenance of way superintendent and company commander.

Relevant experience: After active duty I worked for District 6 DOT as a project engineer for nine years. I then accepted a job as manager for A-1 Aggregates and Excavating. I left that organization after 12 years to accept a position of president of Perry Carrington Engineering, I retired from PCEC after 19 years. I had previously retired from the active Army Reserve after 28 years and as a full colonel. My last assignment was as deputy director of the 416th Engineering Command Facility Engineering TDA. This assignment was very interesting as I traveled from San Francisco to Baltimore and San Antonio and Atlanta to Fort McCoy working with four 4 Star Commands developing missions for our Reserve Consulting Engineering Unit.

Wayne Schulz

Wayne Schulz

Residence: Marshfield

Age: 63

Occupation and education: I am a graduate of Spencer High School. I worked at Beatrice cheese factory in Marshfield. In 1985, I began work at the Marshfield Police Department as a dispatcher. In 1988, I was hired by Wood County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy. After 20 years, I was promoted to investigator sergeant for the north end of the county. I also investigated structure fires county-wide. I retired in 2015. Throughout my career, I received numerous educational classes relating to my career, including Reid Interview & Interrogation and National Fire Academy.

Relevant experience: I was raised on a farm south of Spencer. I began working for neighbors doing farm work. This continued through high school. As a deputy I was in charge of the snowmobile patrol as well as seasonal weight enforcement programs. These had a budget, which required documentation, filing of expenses, planning and scheduling. I was also the north-end evidence technician for the last seven years. I was also very involved with the Central Wisconsin State Fair, serving as board president for around five years. This also involved more budgetary planning from the city and county.

Campaign website/Facebook page: Wayne Schulz For County Board of Supervisors District One on Facebook

Why are you running for office?

LaFontaine: I am running for Wood County Supervisory District 1 for my fourth term to represent the citizens of my area and provide the County Board with my many years of experience in making the best decisions for the people of Wood County.

Schulz: I was contacted by citizens from the town of Lincoln who are dissatisfied with the current supervisor. I declined to run, but a few other citizens encouraged me to do so. These folks have known me through my adulthood, and know that I take seriously my duties, regardless of what they are.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

LaFontaine: The candidate did not provide an answer.

Schulz: Even though I have no degrees behind my name, I’ve undertaken numerous roles in my lifetime. I have a proven track record of being involved and being able to work with committees on various things. We grew our fair to the fourth largest in the state during my tenure. It isn’t that anymore. When I get involved in something, I see it through. Citizens will know who I am and know that I do everything I can to be of help.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

LaFontaine: I would like to see the new jail completed as it will save the people of Wood County a million dollars a year by not having about 100 prisoners housed in other county jails.

Schulz: First of all, I’ve been told that the current supervisor is unknown to a majority of folks I’ve spoken to. People are concerned about reckless speeds in the township. People will know I represent them and I will be sure patrols are stepped up. Roads need constant repair. I don’t feel throwing cold mix into a hole with a shovel is repair. This needs to change.

What makes Wood County a destination for visitors and new residents and how would you continue to make attracting people to the community a priority if you were elected to the County Board?

LaFontaine: While a member of the County Board I worked with many others to develop the Wood County REDI Plan (Rural Economic Development Initiative Plan), which has as a major goal to enhance the quality of life in Wood County. I am one of the biggest advocates of economic development on the County Board. I push economic development as a way to increase our tax base and control our property tax increases.

Schulz: Our dairy farms, cheese plants, cranberry farms and production facilities need to be highlighted. Also, our fair. The community has gotten away from supporting it as it once did. There has to be ways to bring that back. Our parks are some of the best in the state. We need to promote those, as well as the trail system. Plus, our relatively safe way of life here should attract people.

More local news: Pope Francis appoints new bishop to serve Diocese of La Crosse as Bishop Callahan retires

Local sports: Marshfield Columbus Catholic rains down threes to win WIAA Division 5 boys basketball championship

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on X (formerly Twitter) @ErikPfantz.

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: April 2024 election: Wood County Board District 1 candidates