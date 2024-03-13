Meet the candidates running for Marshfield District 3 alderperson in the April 2 election

Incumbent Natasha Tompkins will face challenger Mathew Samson for the District 3 seat on the Marshfield City Council in the April 2 election.

Marshfield City Council members serve two-year terms. Five out of nine seats on the City Council are up for election this spring.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Marshfield News-Herald asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the city and why they are running for the position.

Natasha Tompkins

Age: 50

Residence: Marshfield

Occupation and education: Family nurse practitioner; bachelor's degree in biology from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, master's degree in nursing from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, master's degree in Christian studies from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Deerfield, Illinois

Campaign website/Facebook page: Natasha4District3 on Facebook

Mathew Samson

Age: 39

Residence: Marshfield

Occupation and education: Gunsmith at Modern Gun School; Louisiana State University Shreveport and Central Texas College

Relevant experience: Between my managerial experience in the Army, owning and running multiple successful businesses and my dealings with multiple municipal systems, I have a well-rounded knowledge of the inner workings of local and federal government. I have spent a large amount of personal time getting to know my district neighbors and have done extensive research on city issues and agenda items for them. Additionally, I have successfully combated a large effort to stop my business from existing at the city government level here in Marshfield.

Campaign website/Facebook page: samson4d3.com and District 3 for Samson on Facebook

Why are you running for office?

Samson: In 2023, after having my business and reputation attacked in a concerted effort, I quickly realized that we need some changes in leadership at the City Council level. I then spent about two months reviewing all City Council meetings and pouring through our agenda items and budgetary issues. That research confirmed that our district has a genuine need for better representation. One of the most important things that I do when campaigning is to give my cellphone number to every single district household, so that they may call me anytime to discuss concerns that they have.

Tompkins: I was elected two years ago and jumped right in. I’ve enjoyed learning about what our city needs to thrive, working with staff and council to tackle hard problems such as budget deficits, and helping my neighbors with city-related concerns. Money is tight, but we need to invest in growth to continue to have the same level of city services. The council and city staff are actively working to recruit bigger employers to build on our land. I am also passionate about having a livable city that workers want to move to – safe, easy to navigate, housing in their price range, and fun recreation choices. I am running again because I want to keep working on these issues.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Samson: A big issue my neighbors have brought up is the property tax change that came about after a long overdue assessment of the household and business properties. About 25% of residents' properties saw a tax increase, and the other 75% saw a considerable decrease. What can effectively be done about this is to vote against large mill rate increases and to vote for agenda items that foster growth in businesses coming to the city of Marshfield − like allowing a nonprofit to start up in the industrial park by waiving the rule against nonprofits in the industrial park.

Tompkins: While going door to door during this campaign, I’ve been surprised that the majority of people are content. Some have said they don’t like big tax jumps, and quite a few seniors mentioned they need a robust ambulance service as they age. Others pointed out maintenance issues: a pothole on their street, a city tree that is dying, heaving sidewalks, poor drainage, and an abandoned house. Just as I’ve done over the last two years, I connected people with the right city department and it makes me smile to see these problems getting taken care of by city staff.

What makes Marshfield a destination for visitors and new residents and how would you continue to make attracting people to the community a priority if you were elected to the City Council?

Samson: Industry and the clinic are the two big drawing points for professionals and families here. The clinic sees patients from the region, and certain specialties draw from neighboring states. It also draws professionals from all over the country. ... The city needs to spend more time helping out our industrial and manufacturing businesses. From my understanding, we almost lost Weinbrenner Shoe Co. to Eagle Pass, Texas, because our city government was neglecting them. It took the Economic Development Board leader going over there and seeing how our city could help them for them to stay.

Tompkins: Marshfield is an excellent weekend destination. Enjoy free concerts at Wenzel Plaza, shop our cute downtown stores, wander through the zoo, experience the sculptures and bawdy humor of Jurustic Park, have a blast at Vandehay Waters, and try out our family-owned restaurants. Visitors can rent a bike by the hour and just explore the city using our bike trails. People moving into the city need housing, and we are working on increasing options for different income ranges. People are attracted to cities that are safe, affordable, have fun things to do, and are well-maintained. We need to continue investing in these areas while balancing our budget.

There has been much discussion about public safety in the city, especially with staffing at the Marshfield Fire Department. How would you work to ensure adequate funding for public safety in the city?

Samson: First, I think that the fire department should be selling their bad debt off, because they aren't capable of collecting it and it amounts to a waste of resources for the fire department and the city. Selling it off at least recoups some of that medical patient debt. As far as working to ensure adequate funding, that is the police and fire departments' job to bring these agenda items for their budget to the city to be reviewed and voted on. As alderman, I certainly would support fiscally responsible spending in both departments.

Tompkins: Our EMS service will always lose money because 70% of our calls are Medicaid/Medicare and we don’t get paid the full cost. However, three open positions need to be filled due to our aging population, increasing call volume, burnout, and money spent on overtime. We may have to cut other services to fill these positions and citizens will feel the impact, but it’s important. That said, we are digging into the financial data to ensure Marshfield taxpayers are not carrying more of the tax burden than the outside townships and contracts that we service with EMS. Changes have been made to save money such as not calling in overtime to make non-emergent transfers between facilities.

