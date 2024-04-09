Donald Trump handed yet another defeat in desperate effort to delay NY Hush Money trial
Kim Barker and Michael Rothfield, Pulitzer Prize winning Reporters from the New York Times join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Donald Trump’s legal team suffering another defeat in a desperate attempt to delay the New York Hush Money trial and an in depth look at the work that has gone into this case from District Attorney Alvin Bragg.