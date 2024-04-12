Donald Trump backs Mike Johnson amid challenge to his leadership

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson waits following Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressing Congress in Washington. Johnson met with former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach Friday amid pressure on his leadership from conservatives. Trump said "I stand with the speaker."

Former President Donald Trump gave House Speaker Mike Johnson a political lifeline Friday amid discontent with his leadership among conservatives in the House, saying, “I stand with the speaker, we’ve had a very good relationship."

After a week filled with political setbacks for both men, Trump and Johnson met at Mar-a-Lago to unveil voting legislation Republicans hope will put Democrats on the defensive, even as critics say it’s based on a false premise.

Johnson is struggling to govern a fractious GOP caucus that has become increasingly disenchanted with his leadership, to the point that he is facing the threat of removal.

Johnson’s dustup with conservatives over reauthorizing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act this week is just the latest in a series of legislative battles that have left him vulnerable on his right flank, and meeting with Trump was widely viewed as a way for the speaker to shore up GOP support.

“I think he’s doing a very good job, he’s doing about as good as you’re going to do," Trump said of Johnson Friday during the press conference.

The Trump campaign’s efforts to try to neutralize the abortion issue, which has bedeviled the GOP, faced a setback this week when an Arizona court decision reinstated a near-total abortion ban in that state, prompting Trump to say the law “went too far,” as he worries about political blowback in a key swing state.

The meeting between Trump and Johnson came three days before jury selection starts in Trump's hush money trial, and a little more than a year after he became the first former president to be indicted.

The former president tried to change the conversation Friday by promoting a bill aimed at keeping noncitizens from voting, something election experts say is rare.

The voting bill fits with Trump’s emphasis on “election integrity,” which has become a catch-all term encapsulating GOP efforts to indulge Trump’s false claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election and efforts to enact new restrictions on voting.

Democrats denounced the Trump and Johnson "election integrity" announcement as another attempt by Trump to spread his "big lie" about alleged fraud in 2020. “Donald Trump and Mike Johnson don’t care about election integrity – they care only about helping Trump’s campaign of revenge and retribution to regain power at all costs," said U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the special committee that investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Mar-a-Lago meeting was particularly important for Johnson, whose speakership is increasingly endangered.

Johnson won the job after Republicans removed former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and engaged in a series of failed votes to find a replacement. They eventually settled on Johnson, who was little known at the time, but was viewed as a staunch conservative who could placate the far-right wing of the party.

Dubbed “MAGA Mike” when he first ascended to power, Johnson upset conservatives by supporting spending legislation and other measures they oppose.

“As a conservative member of the conference I’m very frustrated with the things that have happened since he has become speaker,” Rep. Greg Steube of Florida said this week as Johnson prepared to go to Palm Beach.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed a motion to remove Johnson as speaker but has yet to force a vote.

With Greene and other MAGA-friendly Republicans a thorn in his side. Johnson's meeting on Friday with Trump posed a new opportunity for the speaker to try and calm the rebellion.

Trump’s blessing could take the heat off Johnson for now, but right-wing fury against the embattled speaker continues to foment.

Johnson faces more difficult decisions ahead on funding for Ukraine and other issues.

On Friday, though, he smiled and seemed to delight in having Trump at his side.

While Trump and Johnson were eager to project unity Friday, it's not clear they're fully aligned. Trump called on Congress to "KILL FISA" in a post on Truth Social.

The FISA reauthorization ultimately passed omitting an amendment pushed for by ultraconservative Republicans and progressive Democrats.

For some, the Mar-a-Lago meetup was reminiscent of another House leader heading to Florida to align himself with Trump.

McCarthy traveled to South Florida less than a month after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, at a time when Trump's political power appeared to be at an all-time low point.

Trump is now back atop the Republican Party, and McCarthy has been replaced.

Contributing: David Jackson and Ken Tran

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump backs Mike Johnson in battle with conservatives